Arsenal Tie Down Arteta With Improved Contract After Title-Winning Season: Report

MENAFN - IANS) London, Sep 22 (IANS) North London club Arsenal have reached an agreement with manager Mikel Arteta on an improved contract, ending months of discussions over the Spaniard's future at the Premier League club.

Arteta's existing contract is due to expire at the end of the current season. The new agreement is expected to keep the 44-year-old at Arsenal for at least 10 years, since he took charge of the club in December 2019, according to a report in BBC Sport.

The exact duration of the new contract has not yet been disclosed, and Arsenal has yet to make an official announcement.

The agreement reportedly includes a significant increase in Arteta's salary. His current package is understood to be worth around £10 million per year, with a further £5 million available through bonuses.

The contract talks had continued for several months and extended into the new season, but both the club and Arteta had repeatedly indicated that there was no major concern over his future.

Arsenal have undergone a major transformation under Arteta, who arrived at the club as a first-time head coach in 2019. His work eventually helped the Gunners end a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season after finishing runners-up in the previous three campaigns.

Arsenal's management had made retaining Arteta a major priority following that success.

Club co-chair Josh Kroenke had spoken about the importance of keeping the Spanish coach in May.

"Keeping Mikel around is [an] utmost priority, and I think the good news for Arsenal fans worldwide is he's enjoying the project, he's enjoying being here, and from his time as a player all the way up until now, he's an Arsenal man through and through," Kroenke had said.

Arteta has also made his position clear in recent weeks, insisting that he remains happy at the club. "They [the fans] don't have to worry about any of that because I want to be here. I'm extremely happy, and I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with," he said.

The development comes shortly after Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season.

The defending champions had won their opening four league games before Brighton & Hove Albion handed them a 3-0 defeat on Saturday, ending their perfect start to the campaign.