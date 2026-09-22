CEER Unveils Saudi Arabia's First Two Electric Vehicles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia has revealed the EXOBOT, the flagship electric vehicle from CEER, the Kingdom's national automotive brand, at the CEER Manufacturing Complex in King Abdullah Economic City.

The EXOBOT sedan and SUV are the first two vehicles, which are part of a portfolio of seven models that will be launched over the next five years.

The designs will include midsize and compact vehicles with various propulsion options, that will serve different customer needs, announced James DeLuca, CEO of CEER, as he revealed the company's five-year portfolio plan. He added that the cars bearing the 'Made in Saudi Arabia' badge will soon reach customers.

"EXOBOT features a distinctive design inspired by the Kingdom's landscape, rooted in its culture, and reflective of its vision. Designed and engineered locally, the vehicles have been developed specifically to suit the conditions of Saudi Arabia and the region," the company said.

The car features the largest windsheild ever produced, measuring 2.4 metres in length, along with design cues that include 32 bars of signature lights. Its aesthetic is enhanced by the unique lightweight forged aluminum wheels, featuring a distinctive triangular motif inspired by Al-Lahuj style openings as seen in the architecture across the Kingdom.

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One of EXOBOT's most striking features is its nearly three-meter-long Shahin Wing Doors, inspired by the graceful flight of the Shahin falcon. Operated remotely via the key fob or activated with a light touch of the discreet door-mounted controls, the doors open effortlessly in a 60 cm arc to create a wide, welcoming entrance for both front and rear passengers.

At its highest specification, EXOBOT delivers 1,111 horsepower and 1,500 Nm of torque. The lower stance EXOBOT sedan can accelerate itself from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h. The SUV shifts from a 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h4.

The Public Investment Fund launched CEER in 2022 as Saudi Arabia's national automotive brand, with the aim of developing a domestic automotive industry.