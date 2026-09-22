Hurricane Polo Reaches Top Category 5 Off Mexico's Pacific Coast
Mexico City: Hurricane Polo reached maximum category 5 strength off the Pacific coast of Mexico on Tuesday but is expected to stay at sea, the US National Hurricane Center said.
The storm intensified from category 4 as it swirled off southwest Mexico with maximum sustained winds moving at 160 mph (260 kph), the NHC said, adding that Polo could still trigger life-threatening flooding and mudslides.
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