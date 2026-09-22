US President Says Washington Repeatedly Sought To Reach Deal On Iran's Nuclear Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: US President Donald Trump said that the United States had "repeatedly sought" to reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

In his address during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trump called on all countries to join the United States in imposing complete economic isolation on Iran until it ends its attacks on commercial vessels and abandons its nuclear ambitions.

He added that Iran had continued developing missiles and drones, including a missile capable of reaching Europe, contending that Iran's conventional missile capabilities could provide cover for an effort to develop a nuclear weapon.

Regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, the US president expressed his gratitude to the Security Council for supporting his 20-point peace plan and approving the establishment of the Board of Peace, noting that roughly 30 countries had joined the board and thanking member states for providing billions of dollars for relief efforts.

Trump stressed that the United States would use its military power, if necessary, to protect its national interests.