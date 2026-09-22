QCB Issues Government Bonds Worth QR 400 Million
Doha: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued Tuesday government bonds on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, valued at QR 400 million.
In a statement, QCB outlined the varying maturities of the bonds as follows: QR 250 million (Tap Issuance), maturity date Sep. 3, 2028, with a yield of 4.90 percent; and QR 150 million (Tap Issuance), maturity date Aug. 19, 2031, with a yield of 5.30 percent.
QCB noted that total bids for the bonds reached QR 4 billion.
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