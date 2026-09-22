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UN Chief Says 'Big Oil' Treats Atmosphere As 'Open Sewer'

UN Chief Says 'Big Oil' Treats Atmosphere As 'Open Sewer'


2026-09-22 02:29:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

United Nations, United States: Major global oil companies are treating the atmosphere like an "open sewer," outgoing United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Tuesday in a withering attack at the UN's showpiece annual event.

"We know that fossil fuel interests won't step aside on their own. For decades, Big Oil has treated the atmosphere as an open sewer -- and cashed in on the consequences," Guterres said.

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The Peninsula

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