QPHI Expert Joins WHO Director-General's Science Council

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dr Hamdi Mbarek, director of research and data analytics at the Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has been appointed to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General's Science Council.

He joins a distinguished group of 21 globally recognised scientists and experts who provide high-level scientific guidance to the WHO chief.

The council focuses on emerging scientific and technological advances, helping inform priorities that are relevant to the future of global public health.

The appointment recognises Dr Mbarek's scientific track record and international contributions in human genomics, population genetics, precision health, and large-scale health data science.

At the QPHI, he leads the Research and Data Analytics Directorate, which drives large-scale genomic discovery and analytics, develops population-specific genomic resources, enables national and international research collaborations, and supports the translation of genomic and health data into knowledge that can advance precision health.

Dr Mbarek's appointment also highlights the growing international visibility of scientific expertise and capabilities developed within Qatar's research ecosystem.

“It is a tremendous honour to join the WHO Director-General's Science Council and to contribute alongside distinguished scientists from around the world,” he said.“I look forward to bringing my experience in genomics, precision health and population diversity to the council's discussions, and to helping advance science in ways that benefit populations globally.”

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