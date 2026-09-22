AI Data Center Water Demand: Why It Matters - Stocks To Benefit Most

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including water stocks issues a news and trading report for water stocks and the growing demand from AI Data Centers.

Water stocks are getting, interesting to investors as the AI story rolls out. Once considered a more conservative boring sector of utilities, the game is changing.

AI infrastructure has added a new industrial layer to water demand. Data centers use water for cooling, while semiconductor fabrication and the power plants that feed AI campuses consume even more. Global Water Intelligence have projected that the AI value chain could add tens of trillions of liters of annual water demand by mid-century, with the largest pressure coming from power generation and chip manufacturing, not just on-site cooling. Many new facilities are also being sited in water-stressed regions, which raises the need for treatment, reuse, leak reduction, and reliable logistics rather than simple freshwater withdrawals.

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According to areport from the United Nations University:

Why Ecolab (NYSE: ECL ) could benefit from this narrative. The stock has a 52 week range of 243.15 - 309.27.

Ecolab has spent the last year buying the AI water stack, not just talking about it:

Ecolab announced the close of its acquisition of CoolIT Systems, a leader in direct liquid cooling for high-density data centers. The transaction closed earlier than expected, and Ecolab welcomes the world-class CoolIT team to the company.

Ecolab acquired CoolIT for approximately $4.75 billion. CoolIT's year-to-date sales have grown more than 100%, driven by accelerating demand for liquid cooling in AI data centers.

With CoolIT, Ecolab extends its established global leadership in water technologies, research and service to the fastest-growing market in the world: AI infrastructure and computing. At the heart of AI is water. We need water to produce chips, power chips, and cool chips. Ecolab is now uniquely positioned to offer end-to-end solutions across the full AI value chain, from ultra-pure water to produce the most advanced chips, to high-performing water systems for optimized power generation, to direct liquid cooling for the most powerful AI data centers. This enables Ecolab to help customers scale AI faster with global solutions that protect people, natural resources, and communities.

At Supercomputing in November 2026 in Chicago, Ecolab plans to introduce a breakthrough innovation: a new end-to-end 3D TRASAR(TM) cooling platform combining CoolIT technologies, including cooling distribution units and high-performing cold plates, with integrated 3D TRASAR(TM) digital optimization and advanced cooling fluids. Supported by global expertise, it will optimize water, power, and compute performance at scale. This will provide operators with real-time visibility into system performance to help reduce cooling power demand and increase power efficiency, while leveraging closed-loop solutions to move data centers toward a near-zero water footprint. This technology is applicable for AI architectures like NVIDIA Vera Rubin, Grace Blackwell, and more to help enhance uptime while accelerating the shift to an AI infrastructure with less impact on the environment and natural resources.

Ecolab and CoolIT will continue to work with leading hyperscale customers and bring together stakeholders across the power and water ecosystem to support the design of next-generation AI data centers that accelerate AI deployment while maximizing performance and minimizing impact.

Veralto's (NYSE: VLTO ) ChemTreat unit treats cooling water and now coolant loops. It is a preferred service partner in Dow's Coolant Care Network for AI data-center liquid cooling, says it serves 200+ data-center sites, and has posted strong double-digit ChemTreat growth. Management has still described high-tech/data-center revenue as a small piece of the company. So VLTO is a quality water-testing/treatment compounder with a real AI cooling service channel - not the biggest AI lever.

Other water names, ranked for this theme include Pentair (PNR), Watts (WTS): filtration and flow-control exposure, less AI-specific.

Badger Meter (BMI): smart metering winner, more municipal leak-detection than data-center cooling.

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