Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Meridian Mining (TSX: MNO) Makes TSX Top Gainer List On Feasibility Study


2026-09-22 02:23:18
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO ) (OTCQX: MRRDF)

Meridian Mining announced the results of the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Cabacal gold-copper-silver deposit in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Highlights
    Base Case Total LOM Revenue USD 5.4 billion and LOM After-Tax Free Cash flow of USD 2.9 billion Life of Mine All-In-Sustaining-Costs ("AISC") of USD 1,056/oz AuEq1 First production years 1-5:
      Average annual production of 183,526 AuEq AISC of USD 715/oz AuEq Average annual after-tax free cashflow of USD 413.8 million
    Initial Capital Expenditure of USD 322M includes 10% contingency, tax credits and pre-investment for expansion to 4.5mtpa from year 4 onwards Offsite civil works for mine commenced:
      Installation Licence for power line construction granted
Advertisement

Mr. Gilbert Clark, CEO, comments:

Summary of Cabacal Definitive Feasibility Study Results

The DFS for Cabacal was completed by Ausenco do Brasil Engenharia Ltda and Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC (together "Ausenco"), supported by GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltd ("GE21"). The Study findings show that Cabacal has industry-leading economics for a conventional open-pit mine, mill, and process plant. Cabacal's ore produces a clean, high-grade Cu + Au-Ag concentrate that easily convert to high-grade blister copper in standard flash furnaces. The DFS supersedes Cabacal's March 2025 Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS")1. Key updates reported in the Study include stronger economics, an updated and larger Mineral Reserve statement, an optimised mine plan, and improved metallurgy.

Full news

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Recent podcast

Gold Junior With Near-Term Catalysts; West Point Gold's 30,000m Drill Program & Q4 Maiden Resource

*paid podcast content

MENAFN22092026000142011025ID1111699513



Investor Ideas

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search