Meridian Mining (TSX: MNO) Makes TSX Top Gainer List On Feasibility Study

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO ) (OTCQX: MRRDF)

Meridian Mining announced the results of the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Cabacal gold-copper-silver deposit in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Base Case Total LOM Revenue USD 5.4 billion and LOM After-Tax Free Cash flow of USD 2.9 billion Life of Mine All-In-Sustaining-Costs ("AISC") of USD 1,056/oz AuEq1 First production years 1-5: Average annual production of 183,526 AuEq AISC of USD 715/oz AuEq Average annual after-tax free cashflow of USD 413.8 million Initial Capital Expenditure of USD 322M includes 10% contingency, tax credits and pre-investment for expansion to 4.5mtpa from year 4 onwards Offsite civil works for mine commenced: Installation Licence for power line construction granted

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Mr. Gilbert Clark, CEO, comments:

Summary of Cabacal Definitive Feasibility Study Results

The DFS for Cabacal was completed by Ausenco do Brasil Engenharia Ltda and Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC (together "Ausenco"), supported by GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltd ("GE21"). The Study findings show that Cabacal has industry-leading economics for a conventional open-pit mine, mill, and process plant. Cabacal's ore produces a clean, high-grade Cu + Au-Ag concentrate that easily convert to high-grade blister copper in standard flash furnaces. The DFS supersedes Cabacal's March 2025 Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS")1. Key updates reported in the Study include stronger economics, an updated and larger Mineral Reserve statement, an optimised mine plan, and improved metallurgy.

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