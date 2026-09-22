Hong Kong Academy For Wealth Legacy Showcases Award-Winning Talent At Inaugural Inspiring Asia Hong Kong Regional Awards

Award Category

Film Title

Director / Producer

Film Synopsis



Best Micro Film

Between the Unsaid

Qasim Khan, Kaneeta Arshad

The film features Saira, a Pakistani shopkeeper in Hong Kong who is isolated by loneliness, homesickness, and a language barrier. After the sudden loss of her mother, an unexpected friendship with local florist Kim brings comfort, showing how kindness and empathy can bridge cultural and linguistic divides to create strong communities.



Best AI Film

The Story Hunter

Yimin Chen, Ethan Wong

The film follows Granny Fa, an 80-year-old widow living alone like an isolated island - until Story Hunters knocked on her door and walked with her through storytelling training. She brought her real-life experiences to university stages, and the warm applause from the younger generation rekindled her passion for life. In the end, she becomes a Story Hunter herself, knocking on the next closed door.

