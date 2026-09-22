England Paceman Wood Retires From International Cricket

MENAFN - Gulf Times) England fast bowler Mark Wood announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, saying he had "lost the battle" after a career repeatedly disrupted by injuries.

The 36-year-old, one of the quickest bowlers to play for England, took 253 wickets in 146 international matches across all formats, including 119 wickets at 30.79 in his 38 Tests.

Wood, who made his England debut in 2015, played a key role in the team's 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019.

He was also in the England squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2022, although injury ruled him out of the semi-final and the final.

Wood last played for England in an eight-wicket defeat by Australia in the first Test of the 2025/26 Ashes series -- his first Test for 15 months -- but his comeback lasted just 11 overs.

SWELLING IN THE KNEE

Swelling in his knee forced him out of the second Test, and he was subsequently ruled out of the rest of the series.

"Although this may not come as a surprise given the past year, it just feels like a natural time at the end of my contract," Wood said in a statement on social media.

"I've always tried to be resilient and come back from injury to prove people wrong and show everyone what I can do. Unfortunately, this time I lost the battle.

"On medical advice, Test cricket and 50-over cricket are not possible, so the England dream has slowly been ground out of me over the last year.

"Playing for England has been the greatest honour I could have ever wished for and a dream come true."

England managing director Rob Key said: "It's been a privilege to watch the latter part of a great career.

"To have been a point of difference in Ashes series wins, a World Cup, and to have thrilled crowds every time he got the ball in his hand is something very few players achieve."

England Mark Wood tests fast bowler