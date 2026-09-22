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Holders Italy Face South Korea In Davis Cup Final 8, Spain Meet Austria

Holders Italy Face South Korea In Davis Cup Final 8, Spain Meet Austria


2026-09-22 02:20:11
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Defending champions Italy will take on South Korea in the Davis Cup Final 8 in November while Spain play Austria, after the draw for the finale of the premier men's team competition was conducted on Tuesday.

The Davis Cup Final 8 takes place on the indoor hardcourts of the SuperTennis Arena in the Italian city of Bologna from November 24 to 29.

Italy are looking to win the competition for the fourth year in a row and face Final 8 debutants South Korea on November 25.

The remaining schedule will be confirmed soon.

The Czech Republic, who advanced to the quarter-finals at the expense of 32-times champions the United States, will take on Canada for a place in the final four.

Germany advanced to the Final 8 thanks to a superb display by newly crowned US Open champion Alexander Zverev in their clash with Croatia. They will face Britain next.

Fourteen teams competed in the qualifiers last weekend with the seven winners advancing to the Final 8. Italy qualified automatically as reigning champions.

Davis Cup Finals draw:

Italy v South Korea

Czech Republic v Canada

Britain v Germany

Austria v Spain

Italy South Korea Davis Cup Bologna

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Gulf Times

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