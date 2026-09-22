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Qatar And Djibouti Sign Co-Operation Agreement

Qatar And Djibouti Sign Co-Operation Agreement


2026-09-22 02:19:09
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Qatar and Djibouti have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance co-operation and the exchange of institutional expertise in the fields of endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic affairs.

The pact was signed yesterday by HE the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem al-Ghanem and Djibouti's Minister of Islamic Affairs and Endowments Moumin Hassan Barreh.

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Gulf Times

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