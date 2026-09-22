QC Provides Urgent Relief To Yemeni Refugees In Djibouti

With the support of its donors, Qatar Charity has been distributing urgent relief assistance since last Friday to Yemeni refugee families who have arrived in Obock, northern Djibouti, as part of its humanitarian response to the growing needs of families who have reached the area in recent days.

The emergency response is aimed at supporting approximately 2,000 families, or around 10,000 people. The assistance includes mats, blankets, pillows, clothing, food supplies and kitchen utensils, helping families meet their basic needs and cope with difficult humanitarian conditions.

In mid-September, Qatar Charity announced the activation of an emergency humanitarian response and the allocation of $1mn in initial relief assistance to support Yemeni refugees who have been forced to flee their homes in recent days and seek refuge in the Republic of Djibouti amid renewed fighting in Yemen. The ongoing conflict has resulted in further displacement and movements of people to neighbouring countries in search of safety and security.

Qatar Charity has called on donors to support its urgent humanitarian response for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti. Donations can be made through the organisation's various channels, including its mobile application and website, or by contacting the call centre on 44290000. Donations can also be made through Qatar Charity branches and collection points in shopping malls.

Ghada Ezzeldin, director of Qatar Charity's Office in Djibouti, said the organisation's relief team had been working since its arrival in Obock to assess the immediate needs of newly arrived Yemeni families on the ground.

She noted that the humanitarian needs are significant and multifaceted, particularly in relation to shelter, essential supplies and daily necessities.

Qatar Charity has begun providing urgent assistance through the distribution of essential relief items, stressing that the situation requires a sustained response and concerted efforts by humanitarian actors and partners to address the growing needs, particularly as new families continue to arrive in the area.

Obock Governorate, represented by Governor Moussa Moussa, commended Qatar Charity's humanitarian intervention, stressing that the scale of the crisis and the needs of affected families require concerted efforts among humanitarian organisations and partners.

Qatar Charity is coordinating its response with the International Organisation for Migration, as well as the Obock Governorate and relevant government authorities, to coordinate humanitarian efforts, identify priorities, and reach families most in need. The response comes amid the arrival of large numbers of Yemenis in Obock since September 10, with approximately 2,400 people arriving within a short period, while new families continue to reach the area.

Qatar Charity continues to monitor the situation on the ground in coordination with its partners, assess emerging needs and implement additional interventions in line with developments and the scale of humanitarian needs, helping to alleviate the hardship faced by affected families.