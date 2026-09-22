Radiation Monitoring Capabilities Enhanced Through IAEA Training

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Radiation Protection Department, has conducted specialised training for the Radiation Measurement Laboratory team in co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The training aims to enhance the skills of national personnel and strengthen their ability to use advanced technologies for sample analysis and accurate measurement of radioactive material levels.

The initiative supports Qatar's radiation safety and security framework, while enhancing national capabilities to monitor radioactive substances and contribute to protecting human health and the environment.