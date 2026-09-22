Wifaq Center Wins 2025 Award For Best Social Media Content

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Family Consulting Center (Wifaq), member of Qatar Foundation for Social Work, has won the 2025 award for the Best Social Media Content in the Family and Population Sector.

Presented by the Social Governments Institute (SGI) in the United Arab Emirates, the award recognizes the Center's efforts to leverage social media platforms to raise family awareness and provide creative, educational digital content that serves both the family and the community.

The award won by Center is part of the "Social Governments Award", an annual honor designed to motivate and encourage entities to utilize social media tools effectively and innovatively. It highlights successful digital communication initiatives across social media platforms in the Arab world, underscoring their role in fostering community engagement and advancing methods of content delivery and service provision.

This achievement reflects the Center's efforts to enhance its digital presence and transform social media platforms into effective channels for raising family awareness and promoting community-level prevention. By delivering content that addresses family, marital, and parenting awareness-and by tackling contemporary social issues from professional and preventive perspectives through awareness messages, videos, and interactive posts-the Center helps disseminate family-related knowledge to diverse segments of society.

The Center's social media accounts have played a key role in extending the reach of family-oriented messages to the public. Through diverse digital content-combining awareness messages, videos, and interactive material-the Center fosters awareness of family issues and brings knowledge and counseling services closer to the community.

Wifaq Center's media strategy centers on delivering professional, accessible, and scientifically grounded awareness content. It links digital outreach with the Center's advisory services-thereby fostering a culture of seeking professional guidance-while addressing emerging family and social issues through preventive and educational approaches tailored to digital platforms and audience needs.

In this context, Executive Director of Wifaq Center, Engineer Jaber Rashid Al Nuaimi stated that this award recognizes the Center's efforts to develop family-oriented awareness media that leverages digital platforms to disseminate knowledge in a professional and innovative manner. He emphasized that the value of such content lies not merely in reach or viewership figures, but in the awareness it cultivates, the dialogue it fosters, and the knowledge it provides to families-ultimately helping them build more cohesive and stable relationships.

He added that the Center would continue to expand its digital presence and utilize modern media tools to reach diverse segments of society. The goal is to deliver engaging, relatable awareness content that promotes positive behaviors, fosters a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding, and encourages the use of counseling services, all in support of family stability and cohesion.

Qatar best social media content The Family Consulting Center (Wifaq)