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Minister Of Municipality Meets Haitian Ambassador

Minister Of Municipality Meets Haitian Ambassador


2026-09-22 02:19:06
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to the State of Qatar, Pierre-Richard Cajuste.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries in fields of mutual interest.

Qatar Haiti Haiti

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Gulf Times

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