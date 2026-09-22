Ministry Of Commerce And Industry, QDB Host Workshop On Governance, Risk Management, Compliance

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Qatar Development Bank (QDB) have organized a workshop on governance, risk management, and compliance.

The event was attended by private sector representatives, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners, the Ministry has said.

It has added that the workshop is part of its joint efforts together with QDB to raise awareness of the importance of adopting best practices in governance, risk management and compliance, and fostering an investment environment conducive to business growth and investment attraction.

This should contribute to diversifying the national economy and enhancing its competitiveness and sustainability, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has said.

The workshop has covered a number of specialized topics, enabling participants to gain a better understanding of the concepts of governance, risk management and compliance, and the importance of integrating them to support business sustainability.

It has also introduced participants to the roles and responsibilities of relevant stakeholders, accountability mechanisms, and sound decision-making practices, while providing them with a practical approach to identifying and assessing risks.

Participants have learned about the key requirements for ensuring that SMEs comply with applicable laws and regulations, as well as ways to translate the principles of governance, risk management and compliance into an integrated corporate framework, with the aim of enhancing institutional performance and building successful and sustainable investment partnerships.

The workshop is part of the Ministry's series of ongoing workshops and initiatives seeking to enhance the performance of the private sector and SMEs and supporting higher levels of efficiency, transparency and sustainability, in line with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry Qatar Development Bank governance risk management and compliance.