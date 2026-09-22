UN Chief Calls On China, US To Establish AI Dialogue

MENAFN - Jordan Times) UNITED NATIONS, United States - UN chief Antonio Guterres called Tuesday for AI superpowers the United States and China to start a dialogue on the fast-moving technology's future akin to US-Soviet engagement at the height of the Cold War.

"Governments with the greatest AI capabilities have the greatest responsibilities to humanity, to establish channels for dialogue, transparency, trust and cooperation," Guterres said.

"At a pivotal moment during the Cold War, strategic rivals came to recognize the need to manage shared existential risks."

China and the US are currently discussing creating a communication channel for AI concerns in anticipation of a Washington summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

The talks come as both powers confront rising fears that increasingly capable artificial intelligence systems could wipe out humanity, offering a rare incentive for cooperation despite an intensifying race for technological supremacy.

AI is a major theme at this year's UN General Assembly, where Trump will be speaking on Tuesday.

Ahead of the week of meetings and speeches in New York, leaders of more than 20 countries urged binding safety measures for advanced artificial intelligence, warning that the technology's development could outpace the ability to control it.

China and the United States were not signatories.

Trump has come out strongly against AI safety measures, vowing on Saturday not to allow the "destruction" of the AI industry over what he calls unjustified fears.

China's President Xi Jinping in July said AI should not be dominated by a single country and urged international cooperation on its development.