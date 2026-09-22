Infantino Proposes Consulting Federations To Reform FIFA

MENAFN - Jordan Times) PARIS, France - FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday suggested a "consultation" with the member federations to reform the world football governing body's decision-making processes, in a letter addressed to the 211 member associations, and seen by AFP.

"I will propose that the Council establish a direct, structured and time-limited consultation with confederations, Member Associations and relevant stakeholders on how FIFA's decision-making can be further strengthened," Infantino wrote.

The 56-year-old Swiss has come under fire since his now-abandoned plan to bring private investment into the men's and women's World Cups.

"The consultation would invite specific proposals on earlier institutional involvement, the respective roles of the President, the Bureau, the Council and the Congress, and practical ways to strengthen transparency, participation and accountability in major strategic initiatives," the letter continued.

Infantino asked for the initial proposals to be considered at the council meeting scheduled for October 15.

Infantino replaced Sepp Blatter as president of FIFA in 2016. He has come under severe pressure since the announcement in late July of proposals to create a commercial subsidiary to run its biggest events, such as the World Cup and Club World Cup.

The plan would have allowed private investors to acquire stakes in a company created under the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative. The backlash that followed led to the proposals being quickly shelved.

European football's governing body UEFA threatened to boycott FIFA competitions. It later suspended that threat, but has urged Infantino to resign and has been preparing possible legal action against him for alleged "criminal mismanagement".

FIFA confirmed earlier in September that Infantino will stand for re-election as president next March.

At this stage, he is the only candidate. However, CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is widely seen as a likely challenger.