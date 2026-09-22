Azerbaijan, Switzerland Discuss Bilateral Relations
The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Switzerland relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation within the OSCE.
The sides underlined the importance of continued engagement and constructive international cooperation.
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