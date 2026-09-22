Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Switzerland Discuss Bilateral Relations


2026-09-22 02:16:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. On the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Ignazio Cassis, a member of the Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Swiss Confederation.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Switzerland relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation within the OSCE.

The sides underlined the importance of continued engagement and constructive international cooperation.

MENAFN22092026000187011040ID1111699473



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search