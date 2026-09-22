Azerbaijan, Switzerland Discuss Bilateral Relations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Ignazio Cassis, a member of the Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Swiss Confederation.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Switzerland relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation within the OSCE.

The sides underlined the importance of continued engagement and constructive international cooperation.