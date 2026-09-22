From CSR To Public Health Impact: How Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Is Driving Behavior Change For The Next Bil...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Colgate-Palmolive, the worldwide leader in oral care, announced a strategic evolution in its flagship oral health education program, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF), reflecting the Company's commitment to global public health.

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Launched in 1991, the program has reached over two billion children and their families across more than 100 countries, demonstrating how private-sector commitment designed to support communities, can become a powerful force for public health, driving healthier behaviors and positive outcomes at scale. From health education curriculum and school programming to mobile dental vans and free oral health screenings, BSBF helps children and their families access care, adopt healthier habits, and improve long-term oral health outcomes.

“At Colgate-Palmolive, we believe oral health and healthier, brighter futures are inextricably linked,” said Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Colgate-Palmolive.“For 35 years, BSBF has created positive impact by combining hands-on education with local partnerships that turn daily habits into healthy lifestyles. Our program is focused on helping more people build healthy habits for life.”

As BSBF is positioning itself to empower the next billion children and their families, the program's evolution is guided by three core areas: a newly published impact report, human-centered design (HCD) & behavior change assets, and strategic global health partnerships.

Newly Published Impact Report

Authored by Dr. Francisco Ramos-Gomez and Dr. Yan Wang of University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Transforming Children's Oral Health Worldwide: Three Decades of the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Prevention Program, synthesizes implementation data throughout the program's global history. It demonstrates that combining curriculum-based lessons with supervised toothbrushing, fluoride varnish and sealants can deliver measurable results, including:

A 75% reduction in new cavities and demineralized lesions on first permanent molars among children in Grenada. A 23% increase in healthy gingival units among children in Mexico City.

The evidence also highlights the power of role models, including teachers, nurses, community health workers, and sports coaches – in addition to dental professionals – and positions children as "change agents" who drive health habits across households.

“The body of evidence shows that BSBF's impact extends well beyond individual behavior change,” said Dr. Francisco Ramos-Gomez, Professor and Chair, Section of Pediatric Dentistry, UCLA School of Dentistry, and co-author of the report.“It strengthens non-dental workforce capacity, fosters public-private collaboration, and advances oral health equity at scale. BSBF offers a practical framework other global oral health initiatives can benefit from.”

Human-Centered Design (HCD) & Behavior Change Assets

To empower the next generation with lifelong healthy habits, BSBF has launched a new suite of health education resources that are core to its program, developed with Dalberg Design. Rooted in Human-Centered Design (HCD) and evidence-based behavior change principles, these tools were co-created and field-tested with children, caregivers, and educators across India, Kenya, Mexico, and the United States. By equipping teachers and families with culturally adapted learning tools and interactive brushing activities for children, BSBF continues to strengthen community-led health education and establish foundational oral hygiene habits in classrooms and homes worldwide.

Global Health Partnerships

Announced earlier this year at Davos during the World Economic Forum, a multi-year funding commitment to the WHO Foundation supports the World Health Organization's global oral health program. The collaboration focuses on expanding oral health education, supporting integration of oral health into national health systems, and raising awareness of oral health as a public health priority.“Oral health plays an essential role in overall health,” said Anil Soni, Chief Executive Officer of the WHO Foundation.“Progress depends on long-term investment in prevention, trusted guidance, and strong health systems. Support like this helps enable WHO's work to advance oral health and improve health outcomes for communities around the world.”

Building on 35 years of measurable behavioral and clinical success, the program is entering its next phase of growth – driving impact by reaching the next billion children and families while inspiring new approaches to tackling global health challenges. On September 22, alongside the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Colgate-Palmolive will convene business, global health experts, and civil society leaders for an expert discussion to examine how evidence, behavior change and cross-sector collaboration can drive sustained health outcomes. Hosted by Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Esha Gupta, Global Head of Public Health and Social Impact, Colgate-Palmolive, the conversation, moderated by Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President, Forbes, will feature an expert discussion with Robert Fabricant, Co-Founder and Partner, Dalberg Design; Dr. Saia Ma'u Piukala, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific; Janti Soeripto, CEO and President, Save the Children US; and Anil Soni, CEO, WHO Foundation.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, Ajax, Axion, Darlie, elmex, EltaMD, Fabuloso, Filorga, hello, Hill's Prescription Diet, Hill's Science Diet, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, meridol, PCA SKIN, Prime100, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Sorriso, Soupline, Speed Stick, Suavitel and Tom's of Maine. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water and improving children's oral health through our Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached over two billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate-Palmolive and how we make more smiles, visit .

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