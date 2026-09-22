Netbrain Launches A Full Team Of Governed Agentic Netops Agents That Safely Act On The Live Network

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NetBrain Technologies, a leader in Agentic NetOps, today announced a major expansion of the NetBrain Agentic NetOps Platform. The addition of new agents governed by an expanded NetOps Harness enables AI Agents and network engineers to work together, shifting to a proactive approach across the full lifecycle of enterprise network troubleshooting, change, assessment and prevention.

New NetOps AI agents for Change and Assessment join the previously released Diagnosis agent to help network engineers diagnose faster, implement changes safely and proactively identify future issues, which reduces downtime and delivers more out of the network resources they already have. Expanded features in the NetBrain NetOps Harness provide agents the live network context automation tools and guardrails needed to accurately reason and execute deterministic, production-safe, human approved action. This makes both human engineers and any IT Ops agent more powerful, effective, and safe.

“Network engineers already use the live context and automation on our platform to reduce change execution and validation effort by 85%," said Bernadette Nixon, CEO at NetBrain Technologies. "Now, with a growing team of agents that can take on any NetOps task under human governance, they can extend that same impact across the full lifecycle, from diagnosis to decision to action. This is what it means to build Your Agentic NetOps Team.”

These updates provide Agents that cover the full lifecycle of network operations, enabling clients to clear their backlog and shift to a more proactive stance in managing their networks, while humans stay in control. New AI Agent Studio capabilities allow customers to build custom agents to fit their specific needs while the platform supports human-in-the-loop, on-the-loop and autonomous agent actions.

"What sets NetBrain apart is you ask a question in plain English and get to root cause. Not just what caused the issue, but what it ruled out. Routing was fine. L2 was fine. Here is exactly where the problem is. What used to take 6 to 8 hours manually now takes minutes. With the latest release, we are extending that kind of agentic AI across more of our workflows, including change management and network assessment, and I am looking forward to seeing what that does for our team. For a health system like Geisinger, that is exactly where we need to go."

- Ray Massad, IT Infrastructure Engineer III, Geisinger Health

The NetBrain Agentic NetOps Platform brings specialized NetOps agents, live network context, and engineer-grade automation into the broader IT Ops ecosystem. Alongside NetBrain's own Agent Team, the Harness, via MCP Server, can support agents from AI SRE, AI Ops, and ITSM platforms such as Big Panda, ServiceNow, and Cisco Cloud Control, as well as DIY agents built with Claude, Codex, and others.

“Customers want agentic reasoning that's grounded in the live state of their network, not an outdated model, combined with safe, human-approved automation," said Song Pang, Chief Technology Officer at NetBrain Technologies. "That requires a best-of-breed NetOps Platform and Harness that enables and manages agents optimized for network operations. And with MCP, a customer can bring any AI tool of their choice into their environment and enable it with our live network context and automation. That's what we're delivering.”

A NetOps Harness built for humans and agents, together

The NetOps Harness is the model, tools, and guardrails behind every diagnosis, change, and assessment action on the NetBrain Agentic NetOps Platform. This release pairs it with our Agents and opens it to those that are elsewhere in the IT Operations domain. All agents reason on NetBrain's Live Network Context, the same topology, path, and device data engineers already trust, and recommend the runbook automation that acts on it. Because that reasoning is grounded in what's actually happening on the network rather than a guess, agents reach the right answer in fewer steps, improving both reasoning accuracy and token efficiency as usage scales across a team. Every agent's recommendation gets audited and approved before it acts.

Benefits of these new capabilities include:

Lower Mean Time to Resolution: Agents and engineers can reason and collaborate on live network context, cutting the time between an alert and a confirmed fix. Improve network change success rate and cost: AI agents can now evaluate a proposed change before it happens, work with engineers to make it, and confirm the outcome is correct. Prevent outages before they arise with proactive scans: Assessment agents proactively identify known issues across the network, or where drift from baseline has occurred. Reduce operational cost over time through a learning network: Insights from every diagnosis, change, and assessment action are fed back into the system and curated and converted into deterministic runbooks and automations for re-use. Fewer escalations and better operational efficiency: NetBrain's agents can work alongside AI SRE, AI Ops, ITSM, security and APM agents and workflows as an MCP-native participant. NetBrain provides a universal source of truth for network context and actions to the IT Ops ecosystem.

“By 2030, AI agents will be the most common approach for executing network runtime activities, up from less than 1% in early 2026.”

- Gartner Market Guide for Agentic NetOps Software, May 10, 2026

These updates will be available in early October for all NetBrain customers.

About NetBrain Technologies

NetBrain is the company behind the NetBrain Agentic NetOps Platform, pioneering Agentic NetOps: the category that gives enterprise network teams a path to network operations where AI agents and engineers work side by side, live network context, intent-based automation, and a growing Agent Team that diagnoses, decides, and acts, with humans in control throughout. NetBrain serves approximately one-third of the Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 across the most complex enterprise networks in the world, with offices in Boston, London, Munich, Beijing, Toronto, and Pune.

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