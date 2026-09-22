Manhattan Associates Announces Editionstm For Its Industry-Leading Solutions, Making Them Accessible At Every Stage Of G...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH), the global leader in supply chain commerce with unmatched AI capabilities, today announced the commercial launch of Editions for Manhattan Activesolutions. Editions provide a new way for companies of all sizes and across industries to partner with Manhattan. They are designed to help growing organizations make a durable, long-term technology decision from the start. As complexity increases, customers can unlock additional capabilities on the same platform, rather than starting over.

Built for ActiveWarehouseTM, ActiveTransportationTM, ActiveStoreTM and ActiveOrderTM, on Manhattan's award-winning ActivePlatformTM, there are three Editions available: Essentials, Enterprise and Enterprise Premier. Regardless of the Edition selected for each solution, companies gain access to the power of a unified platform, AI capabilities and continuous innovation that underpin some of the world's most complex supply chain and commerce operations. Editions are not separate or simplified products. They are a new way to access the capabilities companies need at the stage they're currently in, with the expertise they need to scale, compete and grow over time.

“One of the most important decisions a growing organization can make is choosing the right technology partner for Commerce and Supply Chain. Each step of their growth journey requires operational excellence in selling and fulfillment, given the direct impact they have on customer experience,” said Brian Kinsella, Chief Product Officer at Manhattan Associates.“Editions changes that equation. Businesses can start with Essentials and move to Enterprise or Enterprise Premier as their needs evolve, without migrating to a new system, reimplementing processes or retraining teams. Now, they simply unlock more of the same platform, gaining the capability they need when they need it, without disruption. Editions are a path to scale that protects the value of every technology decision along the way.”

With Editions, organizations of all sizes can:

Access capabilities that matter most now, starting with Essentials, without taking on enterprise-scale infrastructure or IT overhead. Move from strategy to value faster through AI-assisted configuration, deployment automation and guided configuration wizards. Build on a cloud-native platform with zero infrastructure to manage and get continuous delivery and quarterly innovation delivered automatically. Grow into additional capabilities by moving from Essentials to Enterprise to Enterprise Premier without re-implementation, retraining, data migration or operational disruption. Truly unify operations by combining different Editions as needed or adding solution families over time on a unified platform as business needs evolve.

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ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES:

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader, providing supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions with unmatched AI capabilities. We design, build and offer best-in-class, AI-powered, cloud-based solutions that drive resilience and efficiency for businesses. We enable enterprises to uniquely unify front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution.

Our commitment to innovation, cloud-native platform and API-first architecture create simpler experiences and faster paths to value for our customers. We empower them to preempt and react to emerging trends and global disruptions with technical expertise and operational confidence, transforming challenges into competitive advantage. For more information, please visit .

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