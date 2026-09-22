Amazfit Introduces T-Rex Dual Solar, The First AMOLED Smartwatch With Dual-Sided Solar Charging

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand owned by Zepp Health, today announced the

T-Rex Dual Solar pairs up to 25 days of typical battery life with a bright, full-color AMOLED display, while solar energy recovery can extend battery life even further. For those who adventure at the edge of the map, solar offers something more: a way to bring a completely depleted watch back to life using sunlight when traditional power isn't available, helping users regain access to essential functions like maps and route information.

“Outdoor watches have to work just as well in everyday life as they do when you're miles from a power source,” said Sara Webster Wylie, VP of Global Marketing at Amazfit.“With T-Rex Dual Solar, we didn't want users to have to choose between the bright, premium display they want every day and the battery endurance they need outdoors. Bringing AMOLED and solar together for the first time lets us deliver both."

Solar Power, From Both Sides

T-Rex Dual Solar uses two solar surfaces designed for different moments of an adventure:

Front solar: Collects energy while the watch is worn in sufficient sunlight. Under Amazfit's typical-use testing conditions, three hours of daily exposure at 50,000 lux can extend battery life from up to 25 days to up to 34 days. Rear solar: A larger solar panel built into the glass-ceramic back plate gives users another way to maximize solar exposure off-wrist. With twice the solar collection area of the front panel, exposing the back plate to sunlight can collect significantly more solar energy. Solar Priority Mode: Puts the watch into an ultra-low-power state designed to maximize off-wrist solar energy recovery.

A Safety Net Beyond the Grid

T-Rex Dual Solar pairs up to 25 days of typical battery life with a bright, full-color AMOLED display, while solar energy recovery can extend battery life even further. For those who adventure at the edge of the map, that added energy can help stretch time between traditional charges when access to power is limited.

“In the mountains, navigation is one of the most important safety tools you have," said Jost Kobusch, Amazfit athlete and alpinist. "The interesting thing about solar charging isn't convenience, it's having a genuine backup when you're far from civilization. If I can rely on sunlight to keep my watch alive, I may not need to carry an additional power bank just for navigation. That saves weight and complexity. Especially at high altitude, where sunlight is abundant, having another source of power can make a real difference when you need to check your route in difficult conditions.”

Where conserving power is the priority, Outdoor Extreme battery mode reduces power consumption for extended adventures while keeping essential outdoor functions active, including GPS track points. The new Expedition activity mode takes advantage of this low-power setting to support multi-day trips and longer periods away from a charger.

Engineered for the Extreme

Built for demanding environments, T-Rex Dual Solar combines premium materials with tools designed for unpredictable conditions:

Grade 5 titanium bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal 1.32-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness for clear maps, routes and information outdoors 10 ATM water resistance and recreational diving support to 50 meters Built-in flashlight with a red light option for lower-intensity illumination at night that helps preserve night vision 660 mAh battery with up to 25 days of typical use and up to 41 hours in Accuracy GPS Mode

Go Beyond the Grid

T-Rex Dual Solar brings advanced navigation tools to the wrist:

Full-color preloaded maps with expanded road networks, plus downloadable contour and ski maps Intelligent route planning, turn-by-turn navigation, advanced waypoint navigation and POI display Navigation Gradient Curve, with a color-coded elevation profile showing upcoming climbs and descents at a glance LiveShare, which lets users share their real-time location, heading and key activity information with friends, family or teammates - offering added peace of mind for the people back home

The Intelligence Behind Every Adventure

The Zepp App brings training, recovery and outdoor activity data together in one place, with personalized insights designed to help users understand performance and prepare for what comes next - with no subscription required.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar will be available beginning September 22, 2026, for $649.99 on Amazfit and Amazon.

About Amazfit

Amazfit is a global sports technology and smart wearables brand, part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed global organization, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other markets.

Built for athletes and active people who train across disciplines, Amazfit develops performance wearables that connect endurance, strength, hybrid training, and recovery. Its products combine advanced sports technology with intelligent training and recovery insights to help people better understand their performance, train with purpose, and make meaningful progress over time.

Amazfit is powered by Zepp, the technology and intelligence platform behind its connected training experience. For more information, visit .

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