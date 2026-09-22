Philip Morris International Publishes Inaugural Taskforce On Nature-Related Financial Disclosures Report

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today published its inaugural Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Report, providing shareholders and other stakeholders with its most comprehensive assessment to date of nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities (DIROs) across the company's global value chain.

As an early adopter of the TNFD recommendations, PMI's TNFD Report supports the company's efforts to sharpen its understanding of how natural capital considerations influence business resilience and decision-making over time, while contributing to emerging practices in nature-related disclosure.

Nature is one of the six strategic priorities that define PMI's Value Plan 2030+, the company's framework for long-term sustainable value creation, alongside Consumers, Circularity, Climate, Our Workforce, Workers in Our Value Chain.

The TNFD Report follows the release of PMI's 2025 Climate Transition Plan, prepared in line with the TCFD framework, and represents a natural next step in broadening the company's environmental assessment and disclosure. PMI's environmental stewardship and transparency have been widely recognized over the years, most recently with the company's inclusion in Forbes' 2026 Net Zero Leaders list for the fourth consecutive year, ranking fourth.

“Natural capital functions, from fertile soils and clean water to pollination services and climate-stabilizing services, support every part of our business,” said Scott Coutts, Global Chief Operations Officer, PMI.“The assessments underpinning our TNFD Report give us a clear view of where dependencies on ecosystem services could affect agricultural production, manufacturing, and access to key raw materials. These insights help us strengthen operational resilience and focus our efforts where they can have the greatest impact.”

“This report reflects a deliberate choice: to treat our relationship with nature as a strategic enabler of long-term value creation, not a compliance exercise,” said Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer, PMI.“By making nature visible in how we set targets, allocate resources, and shape our strategy, we are building an understanding that will only grow in importance as the reporting landscape matures – and we are proud as an early adopter to help shape that path for others navigating it alongside us.”

The TNFD Report also includes 'Stories of Impact ', which bring the company's strategy to life through examples of local initiatives and projects around the world, including work on water stewardship, biodiversity, soil restoration, and product circularity.

PMI's TNFD Report should be read alongside PMI's annual Value Report, where performance and updates on progress are disclosed. The company's non-financial disclosures provide stakeholders with greater transparency on sustainability topics most relevant to PMI's business success.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in over 105 markets, and as of December 31, 2025, PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for approximately 42% of PMI's second-quarter 2026 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $16 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for legal age adults who would otherwise smoke or use other nicotine-containing consumer products, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match's General snus, ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI's IQOS devices and consumables - the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables, General snus and 20 ZYN nicotine pouch variants also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA in their respective categories. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness areas. References to“PMI”,“we”,“our” and“us” mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains projections of future results and goals and other forward-looking statements, including statements regarding business plans and strategies. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties, and inaccurate assumptions. In the event that risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, PMI is identifying important factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements made by PMI.

PMI's business risks include: marketing and regulatory restrictions that could reduce our competitiveness, disrupt our SFP commercialization efforts, eliminate our ability to communicate with adult consumers, or ban certain of our products in certain markets or countries; excise tax increases and discriminatory tax structures; health concerns relating to the use of tobacco and other nicotine-containing products; litigation related to tobacco and/or nicotine products and intellectual property rights; intense competition; inability to anticipate changes in adult consumer preferences; use and reliance on third-parties; the adverse effects of global and individual country economic, regulatory and political developments, natural disasters and conflicts; geopolitical instability; the impact and consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; changes in legal-age adult smoker behavior; continued decline of tax-paid cigarettes; lost revenues as a result of counterfeiting, contraband and cross-border purchases; governmental investigations; unfavorable currency exchange rates and currency devaluations, sustained periods of elevated inflation, and limitations on the ability to repatriate funds; adverse changes in applicable corporate tax laws; disruptions in the credit markets or changes to its credit ratings; recent and potential future tariffs imposed by the U.S. and other countries; adverse changes in the cost, availability, and quality of tobacco and other agricultural products and raw materials, as well as product components for its electronic devices; and the integrity of its information systems and effectiveness of its data privacy policies. PMI's future profitability may also be adversely affected should it be unsuccessful, in key markets or systemically, in its efforts to introduce, commercialize, and grow smoke-free products or if regulation or taxation do not differentiate between such products and cigarettes; if it is unable to successfully introduce new products, and promote brand equity; if there are prolonged disruptions of facilities used to produce its products; if it is unable to enter new markets or improve its margins through increased prices and productivity gains; if other market participants are more successful in their SFP commercialization efforts; if it is unable to attract and retain the best global talent; or if it is unable to successfully integrate and realize the expected benefits from recent transactions and acquisitions. Future results are also subject to the lower predictability of our smoke-free products performance.

PMI is further subject to other risks detailed from time to time in its publicly filed documents, including PMI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. PMI cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not a complete discussion of all potential risks and uncertainties. PMI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, except in the normal course of its public disclosure obligations.

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