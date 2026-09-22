ADX And Its Listed Companies Connect With International Capital At Global Investor Roadshow In New York

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group is heading to New York for its annual Global Investor Roadshow and Conference, held in collaboration with Morgan Stanley on 24 and 25 September 2026. This is part of ADX's ongoing commitment and engagement outreach to institutional investors across key global financial centers.

The ADX event in New York will highlight the investment opportunities Abu Dhabi's capital markets offer through its leading listed companies, as the ADX supports Abu Dhabi's long-term economic vision and sustainable economic growth as a global capital hub.

H.E. Ghannam Butti Almazrouei, Chairman of the ADX, and Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer, will lead the delegation. They will be joined by senior management and investor relations officers from 14 ADX-listed companies. Direct discussions with management teams will enable investors to explore company fundamentals, competitive positioning, and investment propositions in greater depth.

The delegation will include issuers representing key growth sectors at the heart of Abu Dhabi's growth story, including energy, financials, real estate, consumer discretionary, telecommunications, and basic materials. These companies include:

Energy: ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Logistics & Services Financials: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, 2PointZero Real estate: Aldar Properties, RAK Properties Consumer discretionary: Americana Restaurants International PLC Telecommunications: e& Basic materials: Borouge, Fertiglobe

The 14 ADX-listed companies achieved an increase of 15.7% in revenue in H1 2026 as compared to H1 2025. Over the past year, these companies paid out close to USD 4.98 billion (AED 15 billion) in total dividends, which is an average dividend yield of 4.26%.

On the overall market performance for H1 2026, the ADX demonstrated strong operational resilience, preserving market stability amid regional uncertainty. As a global capital market gateway, the exchange expanded its market access with infrastructure upgrades, new products, and enhanced connectivity. Institutions accounted for 78% of ADX's trading value. Net positive inflows rose 13.7% Y-o-Y to USD 380 million (AED 1.4 billion). International investors drove 48% of total trading value, reinforcing the attractiveness and value propositions of ADX's marketplace.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE's national development agenda,“Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

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