MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Sidoo is featured in a new Showtime Digital video breaking down Team Canada's men's flag football squad, the players carrying the program forward, and the team's shot at a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The segment centers on an upcoming international matchup, the road to Olympic qualification, and a roster stocked with athletes who built their names in Canadian and American football.

The video finds Sidoo previewing Canada's showdown with Austria at the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championships in Düsseldorf, Germany. At the time of filming, the matchup carried real weight: a strong finish would help push Canada toward one of the coveted men's berths in Los Angeles.

That backdrop gives the conversation its urgency. Flag football is set to debut as an Olympic sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, and the Düsseldorf tournament marked the very first chance for national programs to punch their ticket. For Canada, it was a proving ground with an Olympic prize on the line.

David Sidoo also spends time on the strength of the Canadian roster, pointing to players with NFL and CFL experience and framing their involvement as a sign of how much football pedigree is now flowing into the flag game.

Among the names he singles out is quarterback Michael O'Connor. David Sidoo traces O'Connor's journey from Penn State to the University of British Columbia, where he became a key figure in the Thunderbirds' run to the 2015 Vanier Cup title.

That detail gives the feature a personal, homegrown angle - David Sidoo speaking about a player he came to know through the UBC football program, one who has carried that success forward by moving from traditional tackle football into Canada's national flag football setup.

The shift reflects a broader evolution in Canadian football. Flag's non-contact style asks for a different mix of speed, quick decision-making, throwing accuracy, coverage instincts, and open-field awareness - even as it continues to be shaped by players who came up through the traditional game.

David Sidoo brings his own credentials to the conversation. A standout for the UBC Thunderbirds and a former CFL player, he led UBC to its first-ever Vanier Cup win in 1982 before going on to play professionally for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions. His contributions to the program later earned him induction into the BC Football Hall of Fame and the UBC Football Hall of Fame. Sidoo's ongoing involvement in the sport also includes his selection as Honorary Captain of the first FBU (Football University) club in Vancouver, Canada, further cementing his role in developing football talent across the country.

Throughout the video, David Sidoo keeps the focus squarely on the players and the competition ahead, underscoring both the magnitude of the international stage and the depth of experience already present on Canada's roster.

Since the video was filmed, the stakes it described have played out. Canada clinched Olympic qualification in the men's division at the Düsseldorf championships, edging Mexico 34–26 in overtime to claim the bronze medal. Canada's women's team also punched its own ticket to Los Angeles by winning the world championship outright.

Those outcomes add a decisive final chapter to the Olympic storyline David Sidoo laid out in the interview. A campaign once framed around possibility is now a confirmed reality: Canada is Los Angeles-bound.

The Showtime Digital feature offers a well-timed look at Canadian flag football through Sidoo's eyes, tying together the competition, the athletes, and the Olympic stakes attached to it all. His remarks on Team Canada - and on players like Michael O'Connor - highlight how the sport's next chapter is being built on a foundation of established Canadian football talent.

With Olympic qualification now secured, Sidoo's comments take on new resonance as the national program shifts from chasing a berth to preparing for the real thing: Canada's first-ever Olympic flag football appearance in Los Angeles.

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