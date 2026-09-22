Paycargo Joins Forces With AREAS Foundation, Bringing Education To Global Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PayCargo and AREAS Foundation began work on 2026 construction projects in Kenya and Nigeria, promoting education in at-risk communities

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayCargo, a trusted leader in logistics payments and workflow solutions, today announced an ongoing partnership with AREAS Foundation, a Spain-based non-profit focused on supporting the social inclusion and personal and professional development of people at risk of exclusion through educational and training programs. The partnership reflects both organizations' longstanding values centered around ethics and service, as they approach several meaningful projects in 2026.

AREAS Foundation programming is built to support quality education in a safe, healthy environment. The organization offers a Scholarship Program which funds school fees, transportation, accommodation, and other necessary expenses so that children with good academic results, but insufficient financial means, can pursue their studies. They also tackle Construction Projects, providing full funding for new or improved educational facilities.

“We're thrilled to work with AREAS Foundation towards our shared goal of empowering individuals with critical tools to improve their quality of life,” said Eduardo Del Riego, CEO of PayCargo.“We look forward to growing our partnership and deepening PayCargo's involvement, working toward making lasting positive changes within vulnerable communities.”

In 2026, the scholarship program has 110 active scholarships, directly benefiting over 1,000 individuals across India, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Gambia, and Spain. The program grants these scholarships to students at several levels, including early childhood, elementary and secondary education, and university.

Two construction projects, which kicked off earlier in 2026, will impact over 35,000 individuals. Phase one of the construction project in Kenya involves building a Rescue Dormitory for girls fleeing genital mutilation and child marriage, providing a safe place to live where they can focus on their studies. This phase is expected to take one year before moving on to phases two and three, which will ultimately aim to further improve education, safety, and health in the rural community. The second construction project, in Nigeria, is focused on building a new facility for students at the Holy Name School, which is in danger of collapse and, at the same time, cannot accommodate its growing demand for enrollment. The new school will have updated conditions and the space necessary to provide quality education for its students.

“Global impact is woven into our work, and we're glad to have an internationally recognized partner in PayCargo,” said Gabriel Novela del Rey, President of AREAS Foundation.“Their support enables us to both make headway with our projects and reach more people and organizations, bringing awareness to our vision.”

Visit to learn more about the invaluable work at AREAS Foundation. For more information on PayCargo and the other causes it supports, visit .

About PayCargo:

PayCargo is the most trusted logistics payment platform, accelerating the release of cargo across the global supply chain. With over 6,500 active vendors in the PayCargo Network, users can instantly send secure payments for same-day or overnight release to major air, land, rail, and ocean carriers.

What started as a streamlined payment solution has grown into a comprehensive platform supporting the full invoice lifecycle. By expanding beyond payments to offer tools that automate and optimize invoice processing, PayCargo continues to drive innovation across the supply chain, helping industry leaders improve efficiency, reduce manual work, and gain better financial control.

About AREAS Foundation :

AREAS Foundation: Action and Resources for Education, Advancement, and Solidarity aims to contribute to the social inclusion and the personal and professional development of people at risk of exclusion through educational and training programs. It seeks to empower its beneficiaries by providing them with the necessary tools to reach their full potential and improve their quality of life and that of those around them, with the goal of contributing to a more just and equitable society.

Contact:

Gia Marrollo

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: