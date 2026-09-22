Deadline Alert: Aevex Corp. (AVEX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Aevex Corp. (“Aevex” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AVEX ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR AEVEX CORP. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

Aevex held its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on or about April 17, 2026. According to Aevex's IPO offering documents, Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“Madison”), Aevex's controlling private equity owner, was subject to a 180-day“lock-up” under which Madison could not sell certain shares, except under“limited exceptions.”

On June 1, 2026, just 46 days after the Company filed its IPO's prospectus, Aevex announced its intention to sell eight million additional shares of Class A common stock to the investing public via a Secondary Public Offering (“SPO”).

On this news, shares of Aevex fell $6.17 or 15.98% to close at $32.44 on June 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 5, 2026, Aevex filed a final prospectus, which, together with the registration statement, formed the SPO Offering Documents. The SPO Offering Documents revealed at least two of the IPO's underwriters had“agreed to waive... the lock-up restrictions” and allow for the sale of Madison's Aevex holdings, thus revealing the existence of the Company's previously undisclosed pre-arranged plan to waive Madison's“lock-up” restrictions.

Moreover, the SPO Offering Documents revealed that, of the 8 million Class A common stock sold in the SPO, approximately 2.2 million shares would be sold from Madison's Class A holdings, while the remaining 5.7 million Class A shares sold in the offering would be newly issued shares, the proceeds of which Aevex would use to purchase an equivalent number of Madison's other holdings in Aevex, including Madison's Class B common stock and“LLC Units.” Thus, the SPO Offering Documents revealed the entirety of the SPO's net proceeds-$207.9 million-went to Madison and Aevex earned zero from the SPO, while certain underwriters shared in over $8 million more in fees.

On this news, shares of Aevex fell $1.74 or 7.07%, to close at $22.87 on June 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between April 14, 2026 and June 4, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Madison and certain Underwriter Defendants had a pre-arranged plan to prematurely abrogate Aevex's 180-day lock up and allow for an SPO shortly after the IPO; (ii) as a result of the forgoing, Madison would dispose of a significant portion of its Aevex holdings in the SPO, and the entirety of the SPO's net proceeds went to Madison, with Aevex earning zero from the SPO; (iii) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aevex Corp. securities between April 14, 2026 and June 4, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 20, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .