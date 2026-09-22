Compulink Offers Urochartehr Practices A Urology-Specific Path Forward

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UroChart users can evaluate Urology Advantage with free data conversion, three months free, and a guided transition to Compulink's all-in-one urology platform.

- Bill Garvis, COO of Compulink Healthcare SolutionsNEWBURY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / --UroChart users can evaluate Urology Advantage with free data conversion, three months free, and a guided transition to Compulink's all-in-one urology EHR and practice management platform.With the planned retirement of UroChartEHR, urology practices are facing an important decision about the technology that will support their clinical and business operations moving forward. While a preferred successor platform has been announced, UroChartEHR customers remain free to select the EHR that best meets the needs of their practice.Compulink is giving those practices another option with Urology Advantage, its all-in-one EHR and practice management platform built specifically for urology.“Choosing a new EHR is a significant decision, and urology practices deserve the opportunity to evaluate the platform that best fits the way they work,” said Link Wilson, Founder and CEO of Compulink Healthcare Solutions.“For more than 40 years, we've built our technology around the needs and workflows of specialty practices. UroChart users have a choice in what comes next, and we want to give them a compelling option built specifically for urology.”Purpose-Built Technology for Urology PracticesUrology Advantage combines EHR, practice management, patient engagement, billing, clinical tools, and other essential practice functions within a customizable platform.Urology-specific capabilities include:OneTabTM Single-Screen EHR: Enables providers to document an entire urology exam from a single screen, reducing clicks and tab hopping.Proactive Standard of Care Engine: Helps surface BPH/LUTS care gaps, prompts appropriate hematuria workups, tracks PSA screening and follow-up, and delivers actionable recommendations at the point of care.Interactive Urology Assessments: Built-in AUA Symptom Index, PUF, and other assessments automatically calculate scores and make results easy to track over time.AI-Powered Virtual Scribe: Turns patient conversations into structured, coded documentation in real time to help reduce documentation burden and after-hours charting.Customizable Urology Content: Gives providers the flexibility to customize specialty-specific templates, operative notes, order sets, assessments, and other clinical content around their workflows.Integrated Practice Management: Connects clinical and business operations within one platform, including billing and revenue cycle tools.Making the Transition from UroChart EasierTo help minimize the financial and operational burden of changing EHR platforms, Compulink is offering qualifying UroChartEHR practices:Free data conversion, their first three months free, guided implementation and training, and a complimentary one-hour workflow evaluation.During the evaluation, Compulink specialists will review the practice's existing workflows and demonstrate how those workflows can be supported within Urology Advantage before the practice makes a decision.“Changing EHR systems can feel like a major undertaking, especially for an established practice,” said Bill Garvis, COO of Compulink Healthcare Solutions.“We're focused on removing as much of that burden as possible with free data conversion, guided implementation and training, and a team that works directly with each practice throughout the transition.”More Than 40 Years of Specialty Healthcare Software ExpertiseFounded in 1985, Compulink has spent more than four decades developing EHR and practice management technology for specialty healthcare organizations. The company provides knowledgeable, US-based support, with specialists who understand practice workflows and real people answering the phone when clients call.UroChartEHR practices interested in evaluating Urology Advantage can learn more at here or schedule a complimentary workflow evaluation at here.About Compulink Healthcare SolutionsCompulink's All-In-One Practice Solution powered by Advantage Intelligence is designed to help specialty medical practices enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver superior patient care. Powered by intelligent workflow automation and fully customizable, Compulink serves over 26,000 providers across 4,700 locations, including 80 ambulatory surgical centers and 20 colleges and universities.Compulink provides comprehensive EHR solutions for dermatology, behavioral health, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, optometry, orthopaedics, otolaryngology, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry, urology, ambulatory surgical centers, and multispecialty practices.

Trevor Wilson

Compulink Healthcare Solutions

+1 805-716-8677

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Compulink Offers UroChartEHR Practices a Urology-Specific Path Forward News Provided By Compulink Healthcare Solutions September 22, 2026, 18:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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