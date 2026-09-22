Westlake Village Real Estate Team Earns National Top 1.5% Ranking For Third Consecutive Year

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Ross Realty Group Recognized by RealTrends Among the Highest-Performing Agents in the United States

- Eric Ross

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ross Realty Group, a residential real estate team based in Westlake Village, California, has again been ranked among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Agents in the United States by RealTrends, one of the real estate industry's most widely cited performance benchmarking organizations.

The recognition reflects the team's sustained production across Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, where Co-Founders Eric and Debra Ross have collectively recorded over $376 million in sales volume and assisted more than 327 families with residential transactions.

About the Ranking

RealTrends publishes annual data on agent and team performance nationwide, evaluating transaction volume and closed sales across thousands of licensed professionals. Placement in the top 1.5% indicates consistent, high-volume production relative to the broader agent population across the United States.

Ross Realty Group operates out of the Keller Williams office in Westlake Village and serves communities throughout the Conejo Valley, including Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Simi Valley, Newbury Park, Oak Park, Moorpark, and Malibu.

Client Feedback and Community Recognition

The team holds a Google 5-Star rating across dozens of verified client reviews. Reviewers frequently cite the team's responsiveness, negotiation skills, and communication throughout the transaction process.

"Working with Debra and Eric Ross was more than just a real estate transaction for our family," wrote client Rebecca Morrison. "From the very beginning, they made us feel supported, informed, and truly cared for."

Ross Realty Group has also been featured in regional and national media broadcasts, including segments on Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC, and The CW. Additional coverage is documented on their media page.

Team Background

Debra Ross brings 11+ years of top-producing real estate experience, with a professional background in sales, project management, and contract negotiations. Eric Ross contributes 20+ years of experience spanning residential sales, mortgage banking, and underwriting - including roles at Countrywide and Bank of America.

The team employs a four-part methodology - Pricing, Preparation, Promotion, and Presentation - applied consistently across residential listings. Details on their process are outlined on their Why List With Us page.

"We didn't build this team to be average. We built it to change the way people experience real estate - because every family deserves an agent who fights for them like it's their own home on the line," said Eric Ross, Co-Founder and Marketing Director of Ross Realty Group.

A full record of client testimonials is available on the team's Success Stories page.

About Ross Realty Group

Ross Realty Group is a residential real estate team affiliated with Keller Williams, headquartered at 2475 Townsgate Road, Suite 160, Westlake Village, CA 91361. The team serves buyers and sellers across Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. For more information, visit YupSOLD or call 805-300-1626.

Eric Ross

Ross Realty Group

+1 805-300-1626

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Westlake Village Real Estate Team Earns National Top 1.5% Ranking for Third Consecutive Year News Provided By Ross Realty Group September 22, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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