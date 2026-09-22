One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Of Lake Oswego Says Autumn Is When Portland-Area Homeowners Should Be Buying Cooling

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Lake Oswego is encouraging homeowners across Clackamas County and southeast Portland to make cooling decisions this autumn rather than next summer, pointing to a purchasing pattern that leaves households with worse equipment at higher cost.The pattern is specific to this region. The Portland area historically did not need air conditioning, and cooling was treated as optional. That changed abruptly. Multnomah County reporting on the June 2021 heat dome found that more than 100 people died of heat-related illness in Oregon, many of them alone at home, and the county's sustainability director identified lack of access to cooling as the common denominator among those deaths.Five years on, roughly 80 percent of people in the Portland area have access to some level of air conditioning. That still leaves about one household in five without it, and the phrase some level covers a wide range, from a fully ducted system to a single window unit in one room. Oregon created incentive programs for heat pump installation, Portland distributed free units to vulnerable residents, and more than 40,000 cooling devices have been distributed across the state since 2021.Why the timing of the purchase mattersWhat has not changed is when households buy. Demand spikes during heat events, and a heat event is the worst circumstance in which to make a decision that lasts fifteen years.During a heat wave, installation calendars are full, availability narrows to whatever is in stock, and a household in a hot house is not positioned to compare options or wait for the right system. The common outcome is a stopgap that solves the week rather than the decade.Autumn reverses that. Scheduling is open, nothing is an emergency, and the load can be calculated properly with equipment matched to the house rather than the calendar.One system, two problemsFor most homes in this area, the practical answer is a heat pump rather than a separate air conditioner.A heat pump provides both heating and cooling from one system, and the Willamette Valley's mild winters suit the technology well. Households facing both an aging furnace and no cooling are looking at one purchase rather than two, and heat pump installation is the category Oregon's incentive programs have targeted, so homeowners should check current eligibility before committing.Homes without ductwork are not excluded. Ductless systems provide zoned heating and cooling without the disruption of adding ducts to an older house.Equipment is only half the problemReporting on the region's heat vulnerability made a point worth repeating. The homes least likely to have cooling are also typically poorly insulated, and leak conditioned air on hot days, which means equipment alone underperforms in exactly the housing that needs it most.Multnomah County also found that many heat dome deaths occurred in or near urban heat islands, areas dominated by concrete, large roadways and parking lots with little tree canopy, while neighborhoods with mature canopy stayed measurably cooler.For a homeowner, the practical translation is that insulation levels, duct leakage, and shading all determine how well a system performs before the equipment itself matters. A cooling assessment that ignores the building envelope produces an oversized system and a disappointing result.The next few weeksWith heating season beginning, the company recommends homeowners use a single pre-season visit to cover both: a heating system check ahead of the cold months, and an assessment of what cooling would take, while there is time to plan it.One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Lake Oswego answers calls 24 hours a day at (503) 565-0555.About One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Lake OswegoOne Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Lake Oswego is an independently owned and operated location serving Lake Oswego, West Linn, Happy Valley, Milwaukie, Oak Grove, Jennings Lodge, Stafford, Johnson City, Bolton, Sunnyside, Lewelling, northwest Clackamas County, and southeast Portland. Services include heat pump installation and service, heating and furnace repair and installation, air conditioning, ductless split systems, ductwork installation, repair, cleaning, and sealing, indoor air quality equipment, thermostats, and 24-hour emergency HVAC service. The location holds a 4.9-star Google rating, backs its work with a 100% satisfaction guarantee covering materials, labor, and craftsmanship for up to two years, provides StraightForward Pricingbefore work begins, and offers its Always On Time Or You Don't Pay A Dimeappointment guarantee.

Lisa Appleby

Service Scalers

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One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Lake Oswego Says Autumn Is When Portland-Area Homeowners Should Be Buying Cooling News Provided By Service Scalers September 22, 2026, 18:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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