KROWN Browser on KrownBook

KROWN Browser

KROWN Browser for Notebook

KROWN Browser with Qastle

James Stephens - CEO - Krown Technologies

Company invites offers for four long term sidebar placements with sector exclusivity

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Krown Technologies Inc. today announced KROWN, a Web3 browser in development that brings hybrid post-quantum connection security, local scam-link protections and a Qastle wallet companion experience into one browser environment. KROWN browser is expected to launch October 8th, 2026. The company is also fielding offers for four positions on KROWN's left sidebar, offering prospective partners long-term placement and exclusivity within an agreed sector.

KROWN brings a familiar browsing foundation to a product designed around digital ownership. Its distinctive origami wordmark and violet-to-cyan interface introduce a workspace where users can research, organize their browsing and access Web3 tools from a single starting point.

“The browser is where people encounter new ideas, new opportunities and new risks every day,” said James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies Inc.“With KROWN, we are bringing Web3 access and post-quantum security into the same development effort, while giving people more control over how they browse and connect their wallets.”[ER1.1]

Post quantum security built into development

C's development build includes an experimental strict mode using TLS 1.3 with X25519MLKEM768, which combines conventional and post-quantum key exchange. Its ML-KEM component is standardized by NIST in FIPS 203. The purpose is to strengthen connection confidentiality against future quantum threats, including the risk of encrypted traffic being collected today for later decryption.

The Windows development build has completed compilation and five targeted native socket tests. Broader browser security validation and real-device performance testing remain underway. Strict enforcement applies to explicitly selected test workspaces; ordinary browsing does not require every connection to use post-quantum key exchange. This work does not make website certificates, wallet transactions or blockchain signatures post-quantum.

Qastle and practical tools for Web3 browsing

The Qastle companion experience is being developed around QR pairing with a phone, keeping private wallet keys on the mobile device. The current browser test interface supports development work on sharing approved account addresses. Browser-linked signing and sending funds remain disabled during testing, and the pairing protocol is not claimed to be post-quantum.

KROWN's current development interface also includes local ad and tracker domain blocking, reported scam-domain blocking, and a link inspector that checks an address without visiting its destination. The inspector distinguishes recognized hostnames, threat-list matches and suspicious address patterns; a recognized name or missing threat report is not a guarantee of safety.

Separate Work, Personal, Banking and Crypto workspace launchers help organize browsing contexts. A local Research Notebook keeps selected excerpts and source links together, while Desk controls save and restore window and tab layouts. Chromium extension management remains available in everyday workspaces, alongside a clean start page with seven centered recent-page shortcuts.

Four sidebar opportunities with sector exclusivity

Krown Technologies is now inviting proposals for four long-term commercial placements on KROWN's left sidebar. The opportunity gives selected businesses a branded access point within the browser interface, with sector exclusivity to be defined in each final agreement.

Interested companies are invited to propose their sector, desired placement term and commercial offer. Krown will evaluate proposals individually, with the scope of exclusivity and placement terms agreed directly with each selected partner. The four-position offering opens a route for businesses to establish an early presence alongside KROWN's Web3 development.

About Krown Technologies Inc

Krown Technologies Inc. is developing products for digital ownership, connected devices and Web3 access. KROWN extends that work to the browser, alongside the company's Qastle Wallet, Excalibur Cold Wallet, KrownDEX, Krown Watch and the Krown Coin and Layer 1 Blockchain; Krown Network.

For company information and partnership inquiries, email...ork or...ork.



James Stephens

Krown Technologies Inc.

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Krown Technologies Announces KROWN Web3 Browser With Hybrid Post Quantum Security News Provided By Krown Technologies, Ltd. September 22, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies...



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