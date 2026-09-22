EUR/AUD Signal 22/09: Sell Below 1.6000, Target 1.5700
- Entry: Sell below 1.6000 Stop Loss: 1.6100 Take Profit: 1.5700 Risk/Reward: Approx. 1:3 Bias: Bearish
The market has dropped, and short-term rallies are more likely than not to continue to be selling opportunities. It's worth noting that there is a big zone of support from 1.60 to the 1.61 range. The overall rally that we had seen from this area last time was basically just one session, and if we were to break down below the 1.60 level, we could see this market really fall apart.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIt's not until we break above the 50-day EMA that maybe we could go looking to the 200-day EMA, but that would take a significant shift in expectations coming out of Australian central bankers. The euro itself faces major headwinds this year, potentially due to energy shock problems. Ultimately, I remain bearish.Ready to trade our analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from
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