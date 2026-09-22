USD/ZAR: Why The Recent Calm May Be Misleading
The 16.23000 ratio should be watched, if price action below can become sustained this might signal that another push lower could develop. Risk appetite in the global market is likely going to wait for some more positive impetus, but it does appear traders and large players are looking for optimistic outcomes. Trading in the coming hours as greater volumes emerge will dictate short-term outcomes.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>USD/ZAR Price ChartThe Wider Range Still Limits the MoveThe USD/ZAR has proven an attractive currency pair for day traders because of its tendency to create momentum trajectories. The bearish path of the USD/ZAR created since the 22nd on July has been solid, but has certainly suffered dynamic reversals that make it difficult for retail traders not prepared for outbursts. The USD/ZAR above 16.20000 was rather consistent from early March into the first week of August. So traders looking for potentially lower ground in the USD/ZAR to emerge like mid-August into mid-September technically need to be ready for a fight to achieve a lower value realm Sentiment Remains a Key RiskQuick trigger reactions to news developments continues to make global trading a tentative assignment. Short-term wagers are being carried out not only by speculators, but market conditions for the USD/ZAR includes larger players who find themselves shifting with sudden rushes of changing sentiment. The Middle East needs to be monitored, if it can remain calm, day traders of the USD/ZAR may have an easier path but they will still need to remain cautious.USDZAR is trading near a support area around 16.26100, while 16.27800 remains the first nearby resistance zone. A sustained move below the recent low area could put renewed focus on downside momentum, while a recovery above resistance would challenge the current cautious tone. Risk sentiment and developments affecting energy markets may determine whether the pair remains range-bound or begins to move with greater conviction.The coming sessions should clarify whether the recent stability is a pause within the broader range or the beginning of a more meaningful shift.Ready to trade our USD/ZAR analysis? Here is our list of the best Forex brokers in South Africa worth checking out.
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