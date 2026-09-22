GBP/AUD Forecast: 1.87 Support At Risk As Bears Take Control
Quite frankly, this is a market that I have no interest in trying to buy at this point. It has persisted in its selling pressure, and the Bank of England continues to be somewhat lackluster in its attitude of trying to support the pound. With that being the case, the Australian dollar may in fact break out to the downside.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf it does, I'm starting to look at the 1.86 level as a major support level. Anything underneath there could unleash pretty significant selling. Between now and then, rallies still look suspicious to me, and it looks like a selling opportunity at the first signs of exhaustion.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast? Here's some of the top Australian fast execution forex brokers to check out.
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