Odisha Vigilance Raids Panchayat Executive Officer In Bargarh, Unearths Assets Worth Crores Of Rupees

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 (IANS) The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday conducted simultaneous house searches at various places linked to a Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) in Baragada district on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance officials stated that the searches were conducted on the properties of Kartikeswar Behera, PEO of Katabhal Gram Panchayat and in-charge PEO of Firingimal and Gourenmunda Gram Panchayats under Gaisilet block of Baragada district.

According to the Odisha Vigilance, the cops unearthed assets worth crores of rupees, including two multi-storeyed buildings, a market complex, a godown and 35 high-value plots, during the searches. The anti-corruption officials also found cash worth Rs 2.98 lakh, a tractor, a Bolero and four two-wheelers during the simultaneous house searches. Apart from this, gold and household articles valued at around Rs 3.70 lakh have also been unearthed. The sleuths, during the search, found Mahua flowers worth around Rs 22 lakh stored in the godown.

The properties found during the searches include a double-storeyed residential building spread over around 6,500 sq ft at Kandagada near Gaisilet and an under-construction four-storeyed building measuring around 8,000 sq ft at Gaisilet. A market complex measuring around 2,400 sq ft and a godown spread over around 1,500 sq ft were also found at Kandagada.

The Vigilance Technical Wing is assessing the value of the buildings, plots, market complex and godown.

The Odisha Vigilance also revealed that six vigilance teams led by five Deputy Superintendents of Police, eight Inspectors, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and other supporting staff conducted the searches on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Baragada.

It further claimed that the accused Behera is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets, while further searches are continuing. Behera joined government service in 1994 and has been working as PEO of Katabhal Gram Panchayat since 2024, according to the agency.