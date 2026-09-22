Karnataka BJP Accuses Shivakumar Govt Of Using Special Assembly Session For Political Gains

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sept 22 (IANS) Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday accused the Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of convening the special Assembly session as a political strategy, alleging that the state government was using issues such as drought and the Kasturirangan report for political purposes.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said the Chief Minister had claimed both inside and outside the House that the special session was convened with the intention of finding solutions to the drought situation and the Kasturirangan report without indulging in politics.

"However, ruling party (Congress) legislators themselves are saying that they took up the Kasturirangan issue and staged a padayatra in Shivamogga district because of the Chief Minister," he added.

Vijayendra alleged that Shivakumar had been unsettled by the BJP's padayatra and had therefore convened the special session.

"If the BJP had not conducted the padayatra, the Chief Minister would not have called this special session. He would have been sitting in Mangaluru catching fish," he said.

He also referred to the demand by senior Congress MLA H.K. Patil that his Assembly constituency be declared drought-hit, warning that he would resign if it was not included in the list.

Vijayendra also cited remarks by Muddebihal MLA Appaji Gowda, who had allegedly accused the state government of indulging in low-level politics over the declaration of drought-hit taluks.

He also said that Janata Dal-Secular legislators had staged a protest over the issue.

Vijayendra questioned the state government's approach to declaring drought-hit taluks and alleged that only 20 taluks had been declared drought-hit in 44 Assembly constituencies, excluding Bengaluru constituencies under the BJP.

"Is this not politics, Chief Minister (D.K. Shivakumar)?" he asked.

On the Kasturirangan report, Vijayendra demanded a physical survey to protect the interests of people living in forest-fringe areas.

He said more than 190 taluks, including his Shikaripura Assembly constituency in Shivamogga district, should be declared drought-hit.

He also demanded a farm loan waiver, claiming that the state was facing severe shortages of water and electricity.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government had failed to ensure adequate three-phase electricity supply to farmers.

Recalling the previous BJP government under B.S. Yediyurappa, he said that electricity had been purchased from Chhattisgarh to meet the state's requirements.

He said the state government should have purchased electricity earlier after anticipating the drought.

According to Vijayendra, electricity that could have been purchased at Rs 10-11 per unit earlier may now cost Rs 14-15 per unit.

He urged the state government to purchase electricity and ensure adequate supply to farmers if it was genuinely concerned about their welfare.

Vijayendra also questioned the source of funding for the Rs 32,000 crore worth of development projects announced by Shivakumar during his recent visit to Mangaluru.

"Do not make free announcements, Chief Minister. You announced Rs 32,000 crore in Mangaluru. Tell us where the money will come from," he said.

He alleged that the state government was making announcements without having sufficient funds to implement them and said people would ultimately decide on the state government's performance.

Vijayendra also referred to the financial position of the state transport corporation, claiming that the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation had outstanding dues of around Rs 6,000-6,500 crore and that its Managing Director Sivakumar K.B. had written to the state government, saying that it was facing difficulties in paying salaries and could be forced to stop bus services.

He also alleged that corruption had increased in the state and raised questions over the quality of shoes and socks supplied to schoolchildren.

He alleged that the items were supposed to last for a year but were not lasting even a month.

Vijayendra said the BJP would raise these and other issues during the ongoing Legislative proceedings.