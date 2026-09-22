Bengal: ANC Rescues Injured Bangladeshi Seafarer From Mid-Sea

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) An injured Bangladeshi seafarer was evacuated from mid-sea in a challenging integrated sea-air operation by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) around midnight on September 21.

The Command received information from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) at Sri Vijaya Puram about an accident on board the bulk carrier MV Amris, en route from Chattogram, Bangladesh, to the Port of Krabi, Thailand. The message from the ship said that a 36-year-old Bangladeshi seafarer on board the vessel, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, had fallen and sustained severe head and spinal injuries.

“Despite rough seas and darkness, an Indian Coast Guard ship reached the merchant vessel, safely embarked the injured crew member and transported him to Diglipur Harbour. In a seamless continuation of the coordinated response, an Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter airlifted the casualty to Sri Vijaya Puram, braving extremely adverse weather conditions,” the ANC posted on X.

Medics monitored the seaman's medical condition throughout the journey. He was subsequently admitted to GB Pant Hospital in Sri Vijaya Puram for further medical care. The ship's management was also informed about the developments.

“The seamless sea-air response by ANC underscores its unwavering commitment to maritime safety and saving lives at sea,” the ANC said.

The incident comes as the ANC, India's only Tri-Services Command, celebrates its Silver Jubilee. Apart from the Navy, Army and Air Force, the Coast Guard is also an important component of the Command.

In addition to protecting the coastline around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Coast Guard handles casualty evacuation at sea and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations. The ANC organised a Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR) exercise recently to prepare for cyclonic weather expected in the Northern Indian Ocean later this year.

With the Andaman and Nicobar Islands located in an area through which several important shipping lanes pass, the Command has to remain alert for all sorts of eventualities. A large part of the world's bulk and oil cargo passes through the area, both to and from the Strait of Malacca that connects the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean.

Many shipping services between the various islands also need monitoring. As far as the Coast Guard is concerned, it saves a life at sea every second day on average. Since its inception, it has saved nearly 12,000 lives, including mariners and fishermen.

“The entire process of SAR and Casevac is streamlined at ANC, as was established in this case. Through our combined effort, we try to ensure that no life is lost at sea,” an official said.