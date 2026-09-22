Trump-Xi Meeting, SEC Tokenization Rule Seen As Near-Term Catalysts For Crypto Stocks, B. Riley Says
|Company
|Ticker
|Previous Price Target
|New Price Target
|Change
|SharpLink Gaming
|SBET
|$12
|$14
|+16.7%
|Nakamoto
|NAKA
|$11
|$13
|+18.2%
|Strategy
|MSTR
|$175
|$195
|+11.4%
|Forward Industries
|FWDI
|$9
|$11
|+22.2%
|Bitmine Immersion Technologies
|BMNR
|$30
|$34
|+13.3%
|Strive
|ASST
|$26
|$33
|+26.9%
SBET stock rose 1.3% in morning trade, implying an over 37% upside to B. Riley's $14 price target – the highest among the cohort. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Ethereum (ETH) treasury improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' territory over the past day.
Fellow Ethereum treasury BMNR's stock, meanwhile, edged 0.6% lower in morning trade. Its price target of $34 implies an upside of around 20% from current levels. Retail sentiment around the Tom Lee-backed enterprise trended in 'bullish' territory over the past day.
NAKA stock and FWDI stock also edged lower, by around 0.7% each. While NAKA saw retail sentiment improve to 'neutral' from 'bearish' territory over the past day, sentiment around FWDI drifted lower to 'neutral' from 'bullish' territory.
B. Riley's new price target of $13 on NAKA implies 29.9% upside, while the price target of $11 on FWDI implies an upside of around 35%.
MSTR stock, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, rose 0.76%, while ASST stock, which also operates a Bitcoin treasury strategy, traded largely flat in morning trade. B. Riley's price target of $195 on MSTR implies an upside of around 15% from current levels, while its price of $33 on ASST implies an upside of around 9%.
Read also: SOFI Stock Rises After $25B Card Program Moves To Stablecoin Settlement On Mastercard Network
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