184 New Packaging Industry Projects Drive $17B+ Capital Pipeline In August 2026
Image caption: 184 New Packaging Industry Projects Drive $17B+ Capital Pipeline in August 2026.
The 184 projects break into 181 leads with packaging equipment flagged in project opportunity alerts. They define a deep and actionable pipeline for packaging equipment suppliers across the U.S. and Canadian manufacturing sector.
The following are selected highlights on new Packaging industry construction.
Packaging – By Industry Segment
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General Manufacturing – 140 New Projects
Food & Beverage Processing – 25 New Projects
Packaging Manufacturers – 9 New Projects
Pharmaceutical / Cannabis Processing – 7 New Projects
Distribution & Logistics – 2 New Projects
Refrigerated Facilities – 1 New Project
Packaging – By Project Scope/Activity
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Equipment Upgrades – 115 New Projects
Renovations – 73 New Projects
Expansions – 71 New Projects
New Construction – 41 New Projects
Relocations – 16 New Projects
Packaging – By Project Stage
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Planning/Design – 137 New Projects
Approval – 36 New Projects
Conceptual – 11 New Projects
Packaging – By Project Value
> $100 Million – 20 New Projects
$25 – 100 Million – 27 New Projects
$10 – 25 Million – 38 New Projects
$5 – 10 Million – 28 New Projects
$1 – 5 Million – 27 New Projects
< $1 Million – 4 New Projects
Packaging – By Project Location (Top 10 States)
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Ohio – 12
New York – 12
Pennsylvania – 11
California – 10
Indiana – 10
Massachusetts – 8
Wisconsin – 8
Alabama – 7
North Carolina – 7
Tennessee – 7
LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT
During the month of August, our research team identified 20 new packaging-adjacent industrial facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.
The largest project is owned by SpaceX, who is planning to invest $17 billion for the construction of a 100 million sf manufacturing, processing, and warehouse campus in GEORGETOWN, TX. Packaging equipment is flagged as a procurement opportunity for the project. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
Top 10 Tracked Packaging-Adjacent Projects
TEXAS:
Aerospace company is planning to invest $17 billion for the construction of a 100 million sf manufacturing, processing, and warehouse campus in GEORGETOWN, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
CONNECTICUT:
Submarine mfr. is planning to invest $5 billion for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing complex in GROTON, CT. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
OREGON:
Semiconductor equipment mfr. is planning to invest $1.5 billion for the expansion of their manufacturing campus in TUALATIN, OR by 210,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
COLORADO:
Tobacco products processor is planning to invest $1.2 billion for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in AURORA, CO. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
NORTH CAROLINA:
Wire and cable mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in CLAREMONT, NC. Completion is slated for 2028.
ARIZONA:
Industrial gas mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing complex in PHOENIX, AZ. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
INDIANA:
Construction equipment mfr. is planning to invest $890 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LAFAYETTE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
OHIO:
Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $750 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facilities in BLUE ASH, OH and HAMILTON, OH.
OREGON:
Biotechnology company is planning to invest $750 million for the expansion of their processing and manufacturing campus in HILLSBORO, OR. Completion is slated for 2031.
OHIO:
Sterilization products manufacturer and services company is planning to invest $600 million for the construction of a 600,000 sf processing and distribution campus in SANFORD, NC. Completion is slated for late 2028.
About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.
Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI, identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities.
Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.
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