Suan Dusit Arun Marks A Year Of Positive Urban Impact, Recording More Than 951,000 Visitors While Helping To Create A Cooler, Greener Bangkok Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">New data highlights the contribution of Dusit Central Park's rooftop park to urban cooling, air quality, biodiversity, and community well-being. The park will also mark Bangkok Climate Action Week 2026 with a special Tree Walk.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – Following its first anniversary on 3 September 2026, Suan Dusit Arun – the 11,200 sq m public rooftop park at Dusit Central Park in the heart of Bangkok – has released its first set of visitor, community, and environmental performance data. The figures demonstrate strong public demand for accessible green space in the Thai capital, with an average of 2,621 unique daily visitors during the 12-month reporting period.

The largest public rooftop park in Bangkok's central business district, Suan Dusit Arun is a defining feature of Dusit Central Park and provides elevated views across Lumpini Park, one of the city's most important green spaces. It was designed as a practical response to critical urban challenges facing Bangkok, including rising temperatures, limited access to green space, and declining biodiversity.

Open to all, the park offers the luxury of space, nature, and calm in the centre of Bangkok. Its public use and programming are thoughtfully managed to protect the landscape, preserve a comfortable atmosphere, and ensure that visitors can continue to enjoy the park without compromising the qualities it was designed to provide.

Combining beautiful views with a strong social and environmental purpose, the park serves as the unifying landscape connecting the principal elements of Dusit Central Park: the flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, Central Park Offices, the Central Park shopping centre, and a 69-storey residential tower comprising the ultra-luxury Dusit Residences and contemporary Dusit Parkside.

The design of Suan Dusit Arun reflects the wider architectural philosophy of Dusit Central Park, responding to wind flow and solar orientation while drawing on Feng Shui principles to foster harmony, balance, and a positive flow of energy between people and their surroundings.

With approximately 98% of its layered landscape dedicated to green space, the park combines 184 plant varieties, including 48 Thai species, with accessible areas for recreation, learning, community gatherings, and quiet reflection. Its planting includes native shade trees, flowering varieties, and climate-adapted plants.

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The planting includes nine tree species in the three threatened categories of the IUCN Red List – two Critically Endangered, two Endangered, and five Vulnerable. It also reflects Thailand's cultural heritage through sacred spirit trees, species referenced in classical Thai literature, and jasmine, a symbol of Mother's Day in Thailand. Pollinator-friendly species include mangrove apple and queen's crape myrtle.

Water management is another important part of the park's operation. Harvested or recycled water supplies approximately 25% of irrigation demand, supported by an automated, timer-controlled irrigation system. The planted landscape is estimated to reduce stormwater runoff entering the city's drainage system by 30–50% compared with a conventional hard-surfaced roof.

While assessment of the park's environmental performance is ongoing, monitoring conducted within and outside the project area on 13 and 14 March 2026 provided an initial snapshot of conditions. Air temperature within Suan Dusit Arun was recorded at 31°C, compared with 33°C outside the project area. Suspended particulate matter concentrations were also approximately 35% lower within the park during the monitoring period.

“When we conceived Suan Dusit Arun, we wanted it to become an active part of Bangkok's daily life – a public landscape with a clear social and environmental purpose,” said Chanin Donavanik, Group CEO, Dusit International.“Welcoming more than 951,000 visitors in its first year shows how strongly people value accessible green spaces where they can exercise, learn, connect, and spend time in nature.

“For Dusit, this is how responsible hospitality reaches beyond hotel operations: by creating places that deliver meaningful value for the communities and environments around them. The initial data from Suan Dusit Arun indicates the potential of thoughtful design and responsible operation to improve everyday urban life. We will continue to monitor the park's performance and report its contribution with care and transparency.”

Beyond its daily public use, Suan Dusit Arun hosted a thoughtfully curated programme of 43 recreational, wellness, and educational events and visits during its first year. Together, these activities engaged more than 9,500 people. They ranged from aerobics, Pilates, and city runs to Children's Day celebrations, live music, design talks, and study visits by schools and universities.

Partners included Silpakorn University, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited (SCGP), and the Thai Red Cross, alongside schools, community groups, and commercial organisations.

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Collaboration with SCGP also extends to waste reduction. Suan Dusit Arun participates in the company's“Old for New” recycling initiative and separates around 100 kg of cardboard from its operational waste each month for recycling. Event organisers are also encouraged to reduce disposable plastics and choose reusable or recyclable materials wherever practical.

Tree Walk for Bangkok Climate Action Week 2026

To mark Bangkok Climate Action Week 2026, Suan Dusit Arun and Dusit International will collaborate with Big Trees Foundation to host Tree Walk: Discovering the Value of Urban Trees at Suan Dusit Arun on 9 October 2026. Led by landscape architect Touchapon Soontrajarn and professional arborists, the half-day programme will explore how thoughtful landscape design and tree care can support urban cooling, cleaner air, biodiversity, and public well-being.

Running from 9:00–11:30 hrs, the event is limited to 30 participants and costs THB 250 per person, with all proceeds to be donated to Big Trees Foundation to support urban tree conservation. Registration will be available through the Bangkok Climate Action Week platform.

More information is available at bangkokclimateactionweek/en/programme/325.

High-resolution images and a short video accompanying this media release are available here: Suan Dusit Arun

Hashtag: #Dusit

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About Suan Dusit Arun

Suan Dusit Arun is an 11,200 sq m public rooftop park at Dusit Central Park, a mixed-use development in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. Opened on 3 September 2025, the park was designed according to Universal Design principles and brings together Thai flora, shaded walkways, water features, cultural spaces, and panoramic views of Lumpini Park.

Its principal features include the Bird Nest Viewpoint, Cascade 2513 waterfall, and Dusitpini Amphitheatre. Suan Dusit Arun connects Dusit Thani Bangkok, Central Park Offices, Central Park shopping centre, and a 69-storey residential tower comprising Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside. The park is open to the public free of charge.

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About Dusit International

Established in 1949, is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Real Estate Development, and Hospitality-Related Services.

Dusit's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion, and diversification.

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