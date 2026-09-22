Dubai Run Takes Over Sheikh Zayed Road Again Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Run will return to Sheikh Zayed Road on November 22, turning one of the UAE's busiest highways into a car-free running course as part of the 2026 Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The seventh edition of the mass participation event is scheduled to start at 6.30am and will again offer two distances, with organisers opening the run to people of all ages and fitness levels. Participation is free, although registration is required and runners must wear an official bib for safety and security.

Organisers have confirmed a 5km route through Downtown Dubai and a longer 10km course centred on Sheikh Zayed Road. Both are designed to give participants a rare opportunity to run along roads normally dominated by city traffic while passing some of Dubai's best-known landmarks.

The 5km route starts on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future and finishes on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard near Dubai Mall. It is being positioned as the more accessible option for families, casual joggers and first-time participants.

The 10km route also begins near the Museum of the Future before continuing along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishing near the DIFC Gate Building at Emirates Towers. Organisers say the longer course is more suitable for experienced runners.

The start line is due to close at 8am, with the event scheduled to finish by 9am. Details on registration procedures and bib collection are expected to be announced through the official Dubai Run and Dubai Fitness Challenge channels.

Dubai Run is one of the flagship events in the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, which this year runs from October 31 to November 29. The initiative encourages residents and visitors to complete at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day for 30 days, supported by organised events, fitness hubs and community programmes across the city.

See also Salam forges 29 partnerships at LEAP 2026

The wider 2026 programme includes Dubai Ride on November 1, Dubai Stand Up Paddle at Hatta Dam on November 7 and 8, and Dubai Yoga on November 29. The schedule is intended to provide activities ranging from cycling and running to watersports and group wellness sessions.

Dubai Run has grown into one of the largest organised community running events in the region, with Sheikh Zayed Road becoming its defining venue. The road closure gives participants access to a central corridor linking landmarks including the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera.

The event's format is aimed at accommodating a wide range of participants rather than competitive racing alone. The shorter route has been designed around a flatter Downtown course, while the 10km option provides a longer challenge for runners seeking greater distance.

Organisers describe the event as the world's largest fun run, a designation linked to the scale of participation recorded in previous editions. Official Dubai Fitness Challenge figures show the event has attracted hundreds of thousands of runners, with participation expanding sharply since its launch.

The 2026 event also continues Dubai's use of major transport corridors for large-scale public fitness activities. Sheikh Zayed Road is due to host Dubai Ride earlier in November, when cyclists will take over sections of the highway and Downtown Dubai before the running event later in the month.

Access arrangements, including transport guidance, start-zone information and bib distribution, are expected closer to the event date. Previous editions have relied heavily on the Dubai Metro to move participants into and out of the closed-road areas before normal traffic resumes.

See also DXB traffic recovery strengthens through second quarter

The official event information says all participants must register before taking part and that anyone without a bib will not be permitted onto the course. Registration details are still to be fully released.

The official event page also says both routes provide a once-a-year chance to run on Sheikh Zayed Road, with the 5km course intended for broader participation. Organisers have not yet published final information on arrival times, access points or road reopening arrangements for participants.