Hong Kong Academy For Wealth Legacy Showcases Award-Winning Talent At Inaugural Inspiring Asia Hong Kong Regional Awards Arabian Post

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – The Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy (HKAWL) brought the Inspiring Asia Micro Film Festival to Hong Kong for the first time as Regional Lead Partner, and recognised three winning entries at the inaugural Hong Kong regional awards. The festival culminated in a Screening and Award Ceremony on 21 September 2026 at The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex | The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong, and was supported by Lee Hysan Foundation as Strategic Partner and Sponsor.

Guided by the theme“Community Empowerment” and the tagline“Belonging, Resilience, and Thriving”, participating filmmakers, students and community changemakers shared stories that explored inclusion, connection and resilience. The Festival encourages creators and community organisations to document community stories through micro films, fostering dialogue and greater social participation.

Award-Winning Films Spotlight Inclusion, Resilience and Community Connection

The three winning entries reflected these aspirations through stories of cross-cultural friendship, ageing with purpose and disability inclusion, offering perspectives on experiences that are often overlooked in everyday conversations.

A chance encounter lies at the heart of Between the Unsaid, the winner of the Best Micro Film Award, as an unexpected friendship blossoms between a Pakistani tailor and a local florist. Directed by Qasim Khan and produced by Kaneeta Arshad, the Hong Kong drama shows how kindness can cross linguistic and cultural boundaries, bringing comfort amid grief and isolation.

The Story Hunter, winner of the Best AI Film Award, follows an 80-year-old Hong Kong resident who finds renewed purpose by sharing lived experiences. Created by Yimin Chen and Ethan Wong, the drama combines human-written script with AI-assisted production to amplify older adults' voices and value as storytellers, mentors and active contributors to the community.

Recipient of the Best Project Award, The Superpower of Little Hands challenges perceptions of congenital limb differences through stories co-created by children and parents from the Hand in Hand Association. The documentary shows how peer support, inclusion and understanding can build confidence, belonging and ambition.

Empowering Communities Beyond the Awards

As a flagship annual event of HKAWL's Impact Link initiative, the Festival reflects its wider efforts to foster dialogue between philanthropy, the social sector and the creative community. As Regional Lead Partner, HKAWL worked with a diverse network of partners to support the Festival's Hong Kong debut. Beyond the competition itself, Inspiring Asia serves as a platform for capacity building, community participation and collaborative philanthropy, bringing together filmmakers, NGOs, foundations, universities and other partners through activities such as workshops, mentorship, screenings and peer exchange.

“Seeing these powerful community stories come to life on screen was incredibly moving,” said Angel Chia, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy.“The winning films demonstrate how storytelling can help people better understand the realities and aspirations of different communities. As a flagship annual event of HKAWL's Impact Link initiative, Inspiring Asia connects creators and social impact organisations with philanthropists and supporters, helping foster dialogue around strategic philanthropy.”

The journey continues as Hong Kong's winning entries and selected finalists advance to the Main Phase of Inspiring Asia, bringing their Hong Kong stories to audiences across Asia.

The Screening and Award Ceremony marked the festival's conclusion in the city, but its impact in creating lasting change continues well beyond the event. In particular, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Programme on Social Innovation (HKJCPSI), operated by The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, will provide capacity-building resources to the Best Project Award winner and shortlisted project teams, helping them strengthen their organisational capabilities and advance the community initiatives featured in their films.

Extending the impact further, the stories will continue to resonate across wider audiences through community screenings from October to December 2026, enabling more people to learn about the experiences and issues they bring to light. Screening details will be announced through HKAWL's official channels.

Appendix: Hong Kong Regional Competition Award Winners