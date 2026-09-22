An Iconic Duo: Toblerone Launches Truffles With Biscoff® Arabian Post
A New Chapter in Toblerone Innovation
In 2024, Toblerone introduced its distinctive diamond-shaped truffles to the market, marking a bold step beyond the brand's legendary triangular bar. The launch proved a resounding category success, redefining what consumers expect from premium boxed chocolates. Now, Toblerone takes this innovation further with a partnership that is set to captivate chocolate lovers worldwide: Toblerone Diamond Truffles with Biscoff®.
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