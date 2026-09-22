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An Iconic Duo: Toblerone Launches Truffles With Biscoff® Arabian Post


2026-09-22 02:14:08
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – What happens when the world's most iconic chocolate triangle meets one of the world's most craved biscuits? Toblerone introduces its Diamond Truffles with rich Biscoff® spread filling and crunchy honey and almond nougat pieces inside a creamy milk chocolate diamond. Now launching across key global markets in two formats, including a 495g premium box exclusive to Costco.

A New Chapter in Toblerone Innovation

In 2024, Toblerone introduced its distinctive diamond-shaped truffles to the market, marking a bold step beyond the brand's legendary triangular bar. The launch proved a resounding category success, redefining what consumers expect from premium boxed chocolates. Now, Toblerone takes this innovation further with a partnership that is set to captivate chocolate lovers worldwide: Toblerone Diamond Truffles with Biscoff®.

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The Arabian Post

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