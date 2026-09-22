New Swiss-Developed Adapter Protects Satellites From Vibrations
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Neuer Adapter schützt Satelliten vor Vibrationen
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Read more: Neuer Adapter schützt Satelliten vor Vibrat
“If we can better protect satellites against vibrations, we will be able to send more sensitive measuring instruments into space,” researcher Andrea Bergamini was quoted as saying on Tuesday in a press release from Empa. Vibrations caused by the separation of rocket stages during launch can pose a threat to the sensitive electronics onboard satellites.
The structure is being incorporated into a newly designed payload adapter that connects the satellites to the rocket.More More Swiss diplomacy Switzerland eyes mediation role amid rising risk of conflict in outer space
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