New Swiss-Developed Adapter Protects Satellites From Vibrations

Deutsch de Neuer Adapter schützt Satelliten vor Vibrationen Original Read more: Neuer Adapter schützt Satelliten vor Vibrat

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Researchers in Switzerland have developed an adapter that can protect satellites from severe vibrations during rocket launches. The structure absorbs dangerous vibrations, said the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa), which worked together with Beyond Gravity. This content was published on September 22, 2026 - 13:32 1 minute Keystone-SDA

“If we can better protect satellites against vibrations, we will be able to send more sensitive measuring instruments into space,” researcher Andrea Bergamini was quoted as saying on Tuesday in a press release from Empa. Vibrations caused by the separation of rocket stages during launch can pose a threat to the sensitive electronics onboard satellites.

The structure is being incorporated into a newly designed payload adapter that connects the satellites to the rocket.

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