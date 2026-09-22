Français fr Une plateforme en ligne pour les assurances sociales dès 2028 Original Read more: Une plateforme en ligne pour les assurances sociales dès

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Insured persons in Switzerland will soon be able to access their old-age pension and social benefits data through an online platform. The Senate on Tuesday approved the full digitalisation of social insurance. The platform is expected to be available in 2028 at the earliest. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss parliament approves creation of online platform for social insurance This content was published on September 22, 2026 - 15:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Currently, when policyholders wish to obtain information about their old-age pension, the process can take several weeks. Data exchange for these insurance schemes is not, in fact, automated, and communication with policyholders still frequently relies on PDF or paper documents, parliamentarian Erich Ettlin of the Centre Party pointed out on behalf of the committee.

The online platform aims to enable citizens to access their pension and social insurance information quickly and easily. It will allow them to view this information after logging in securely. The House of Representatives had previously approved the creation of this platform.

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