Swiss Parliament Approves Creation Of Online Platform For Social Insurance
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Une plateforme en ligne pour les assurances sociales dès 2028
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Read more: Une plateforme en ligne pour les assurances sociales dès
Currently, when policyholders wish to obtain information about their old-age pension, the process can take several weeks. Data exchange for these insurance schemes is not, in fact, automated, and communication with policyholders still frequently relies on PDF or paper documents, parliamentarian Erich Ettlin of the Centre Party pointed out on behalf of the committee.
The online platform aims to enable citizens to access their pension and social insurance information quickly and easily. It will allow them to view this information after logging in securely. The House of Representatives had previously approved the creation of this platform.More More Swiss Abroad Community Living abroad may result in reductions to Swiss pension benefits
This content was published on Aug 17, 2026 A gap in pension contributions can prove costly for Swiss nationals living abroad. Here's what you need to bear in mind.Read more: Living abroad may result in reductions to Swiss pension ben
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