University In Switzerland Receives Large Donation Of Diamonds For Research
“Diamonds are more than just jewelry; they are true natural archives and hold unique knowledge about the history of our planet,” the University of Bern explained on Tuesday. The collection was donated by Jeffrey W. Harris and his wife, Francesca Harris.
The Harris Diamond Collection is the world's largest collection of diamonds dedicated to research and education. It comprises more than 29,000 rough diamonds, with an average value of $10 (CHF8.20) per diamond. The material value of the collection is therefore limited.More More International Geneva Deep-sea mining: has Trump unleashed a scramble for the seabed?
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