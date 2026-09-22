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University In Switzerland Receives Large Donation Of Diamonds For Research

University In Switzerland Receives Large Donation Of Diamonds For Research


2026-09-22 02:13:18
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The University of Bern will house one of the world's largest diamond collections for research and teaching purposes. The collection, donated to the university, is intended to aid in the discovery of new minerals and provide insights into the formation of the Earth's interior. This content was published on September 22, 2026 - 16:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“Diamonds are more than just jewelry; they are true natural archives and hold unique knowledge about the history of our planet,” the University of Bern explained on Tuesday. The collection was donated by Jeffrey W. Harris and his wife, Francesca Harris.

The Harris Diamond Collection is the world's largest collection of diamonds dedicated to research and education. It comprises more than 29,000 rough diamonds, with an average value of $10 (CHF8.20) per diamond. The material value of the collection is therefore limited.

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