Swiss Passport Does Not Guarantee Visa-Free Entry Everywhere
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Le passeport suisse ne garantit pas une entrée sans visa partout
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There are no downsides for European destinations, according to the Passport Reports ranking published on Tuesday. As such, Swiss nationals can visit 44 European destinations without a visa. For Russia, a visa on arrival is required, and for the United Kingdom, an electronic travel authorisation is required.
The situation is also favourable for travel to North and South America, the Gulf states and the Caribbean. These destinations are all accessible either visa-free, with a visa on arrival or with an electronic travel authorisation.
In Oceania, the Swiss passport offers an overall access rate of nearly 93%, including visas on arrival and electronic travel authorisations. In Asia, this rate stands at 82%; in the Middle East, 82.4%; in Central Asia, 80%; and in Africa, 72.2%.More More Swiss Abroad Community Born abroad? How to keep your Swiss citizenship
This content was published on Aug 17, 2026 Anyone born abroad who fails to take the necessary steps in time may lose their Swiss citizenship. Here's what you need to know.Read more: Born abroad? How to keep your Swiss citize
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